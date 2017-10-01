 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Visioneering Technologies, Inc. Release: Company Announces Mike Tilleli As New Executive Territory Manager For The New York Area



1/10/2017 11:29:46 AM

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Visioneering Technologies, Inc. (VTI), is pleased to announce that Mike Tilleli will be joined their sales team as Executive Territory Manager in the greater New York area. Tilleli will be responsible for introducing the unique, patented technology of the NaturalVue® (etafilcon A) Multifocal Contact Lenses and other NaturalVue® Brand products to doctors in the market.

