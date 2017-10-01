|
Moderna Release: Pharma Provides Pipeline And Full-Year Corporate Update
1/10/2017 11:28:16 AM
CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Moderna Therapeutics, a clinical stage biotechnology company that is pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) Therapeutics™ to create a new generation of transformative medicines for patients, provided a business update today at the 35th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, Calif. Moderna’s Chief Executive Officer, Stéphane Bancel, highlighted the company’s current development pipeline, which includes 12 mRNA development candidates (DCs), including vaccines and therapeutics across three therapeutic areas: infectious diseases, immuno-oncology and cardiovascular disease. Clinical studies for five of the DCs are now underway in the U.S., Europe and Australia. Among these is Moderna’s Zika mRNA vaccine, mRNA-1325, which the company progressed from idea to first-in-human study in 12 months. Moderna has filed two additional investigational new drug (IND) applications with the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA); one of these INDs is now open and the other was filed in late December 2016.
