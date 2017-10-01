Profil Institute for Clinical Research, Inc. Release: Research Institute Announces Corporate Name Change To ProSciento, Inc. To Reflect Expanded Metabolism-Focused Clinical R&D Services

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Profil Institute for Clinical Research, Inc. today announced the launch of its new corporate name, ProSciento Inc. The name change, a cornerstone of a broader rebranding campaign, celebrates the company's strategic transformation to a leading, metabolism-focused clinical R&D service provider enabling innovative, externalized drug development within the rapidly-evolving global biopharmaceutical industry.

Founded in 2003 as a state-of-the-art clinical research facility specializing in early phase diabetes studies and glucose clamping, the company has remained science-driven and therapeutically focused, while continually expanding its services and broadening its expertise.

Today, ProSciento is a full-scope clinical R&D service provider exclusively focused on diabetes, obesity and NAFLD/NASH. The company offers a unique, comprehensive portfolio of services to enable the rapid, efficient, and cost-effective validation and development of novel drugs and devices for metabolic diseases.

ProSciento's capabilities and longstanding collaborations with clients around the world, from large biopharmaceutical to small, virtual biotechnology companies, has uniquely positioned the company as the trusted and experienced partner in clinical drug and device R&D. Its services are provided through four core business units:

CRD Clinical and regulatory consulting services, including the development of competitive target product profiles, clinical development plans, regulatory strategy and operations, as well as licensing support.

CRU A state-of-the-art clinical research unit globally recognized for metabolic drug and device clinical trials, including first-in-human, fist-in-patient, mechanism-of-action, and proof-of-concept studies, as well as the full spectrum of automated glucose clamp studies.

CRO Full-scope CRO services to enable and manage multi-center studies in diabetes, obesity and NAFLD/NASH, including studies with advanced functional imaging methods, tissue biopsies and glucose management systems. ProSciento has access to more than 75 registered sites in the United States , Canada , Europe and Australia , and a database of more than 600,000 study participants.

, , and , and a database of more than 600,000 study participants. CRI A global network of strategic partners connecting clients to the most innovative metabolic research methods, including advanced imaging, biomarker, tracer and omics methodologies.

"By virtue of these four service lines, we are uniquely positioned to advance metabolic drug and device development," said Christian Weyer, M.D., President and Chief Development Officer. "In this era of increased R&D externalization, ProSciento functions as a trusted, strategic partner that has both the deep scientific understanding and the integrated toolkit needed to effectively achieve development objectives."

The company's successful track record of designing and conducting intelligent early phase clinical development programs and studies, optimized to generate conclusive data, enables clients to mitigate risk before investing in lengthy and expensive late-stage trials.

"From the beginning, we have differentiated ourselves from the traditional transactional service model of a CRO in favor of an integrated science-driven, therapeutically focused approach to more comprehensively support drug and device development programs," said Marcus Hompesch, M.D., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "As we enter the next phase of growth and transformation, operating under our new name ProSciento will allow us to further expand our role as the leading service provider committed to shaping the future of metabolic drug and device R&D."

The company's leadership and ownership as a privately held company will remain unchanged. The Chula Vista location that began clinical research operations in 2003 will remain the company headquarters.

About ProSciento, Inc.

ProSciento is a full-scope clinical R&D service provider exclusively focused on diabetes, obesity and NAFLD/NASH. The company works with clients worldwide to support their metabolic drug and device candidates as an intellectual partner to develop and implement strategies from IND/CTA and NDA/ANDA filing to post-market and investigator initiated studies, including clinical development, regulatory, licensing and partnering support.

The company has completed more than 250 metabolic clinical studies, representing more early phase type 1 and type 2 diabetes clinical trials than any other U.S. provider.1 The team has supported the development of more than 15 metabolic drugs and devices on the market worldwide, and, in 2015, facilitated one of the year's largest early-stage licensing deals. For more information, visit www.prosciento.com.

1 Resource: comparative data from Citeline SiteTrove, a service provided by Informa Pharma Intelligence, April 2016

