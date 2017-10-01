Illumina (ILMN) Release: Company Introduces The NovaSeq Series—A New Architecture Designed To Usher In The $100 Genome

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN), the global leader in next-generation
sequencing technology, today introduced the NovaSeqTM Series,
a new and scalable sequencing architecture expected one day to enable a
$100 genome. Unveiled at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, this
platform redefines high throughput sequencing with unrivaled throughput,
ease of use, low per sample costs, and unmatched flexibility.
NovaSeq is the most powerful sequencer Illumina has ever launched and
will open new horizons for more highly powered experiments at the depth
required to discover rare genetic variants. It was designed from the
ground up to allow a broad set of researchers to access next-generation
sequencing technology and more easily conduct large-scale genomics
projects with greater sample volumes, or more breadth and depth in the
genome. In addition to a single instrument capable of sequencing from
three to 48 human whole genomes per run, the NovaSeq Systems will open
up new markets by making routine a wide range of applications from
ultra-deep sequencing of matched tumor-normal pairs, to large-scale
variant discovery studies associated with complex diseases, and low-pass
sequencing of seed banks to select for specific traits.
“We are excited to be among the first to incorporate Illumina’s new
NovaSeq System into the HLI sequencing center to complement our existing
HiSeq X® Systems,” said J. Craig Venter, PhD, Co-founder and Executive
Chairman of Human Longevity Inc. “Faster, inexpensive and innovative
sequencing technology is a key component driving breakthroughs in
precision medicine. This technology is also enabling HLI to expand the
HLI database, the world’s most comprehensive database of genomic,
phenotypic, and clinical data.”
“NovaSeq is a key development for clinical research,” said Richard
Gibbs, Founder of the Baylor College of Medicine Human Genome Sequencing
Center. “We are looking forward to generating tens of thousands of human
whole genomes as we begin genome translation in earnest.”
“The Regeneron Genetics Center has sequenced more than 150,000 exomes in
the last few years and we anticipate that moving to the NovaSeq platform
will further increase our efficiency and output,” said Aris Baras, MD,
Head, Regeneron Genetics Center. “We believe that genetic insight is
critical to informing and advancing new treatments and are committed to
expediting these advances for patients.”
“The introduction of NovaSeq marks one of the most important inflection
points of innovation in Illumina’s history. In the same way that HiSeq X
enabled the $1,000 genome with the HiSeq® architecture first announced
in 2010, we believe that future systems derived from the NovaSeq
architecture we are launching today one day will enable the $100 genome
and propel discoveries that will enable a deeper understanding and
better treatments for complex disease,” said Francis deSouza, President
and CEO of Illumina. “The NovaSeq Systems enable the study of genetic
links between health and disease at an unprecedented scale by making it
possible to sequence more samples at greater depth and take on projects
that would otherwise be cost-prohibitive. By accelerating the trajectory
of genomics with these systems, Illumina is making it possible to
envision a future in which all people can benefit from precision
medicine.”
The NovaSeq Series includes the NovaSeq 5000 and 6000 Systems. These
instruments offer ease of use features similar to those found in
Illumina’s desktop sequencing portfolio, including automated onboard
cluster generation, cartridge-based reagents, and streamlined workflows.
With scalable throughput, users will have the flexibility to perform
sequencing applications requiring different levels of output by
simultaneously running one or two flow cells from up to four different
flow cell types.
The NovaSeq 5000 and 6000 Systems are priced at $850,000 and $985,000
respectively. Compared with other Illumina sequencing systems, both have
lower per sample consumable costs for most sequencing applications. They
provide laboratories that cannot afford the capital cost of a HiSeq X
Five or HiSeq X Ten System with a roadmap to completing human
whole-genome sequencing projects at a cost of $1,000 per genome.
The NovaSeq 6000 will begin shipping in March 2017 and NovaSeq 5000 will
begin shipping mid-2017. For more information, visit www.illumina.com/novaseq.
About Illumina
Illumina is improving human health by unlocking the power of the genome.
Our focus on innovation has established us as the global leader in DNA
sequencing and array-based technologies, serving customers in the
research, clinical and applied markets. Our products are used for
applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health,
agriculture, and other emerging segments. To learn more, visit www.illumina.com
and follow @illumina.
