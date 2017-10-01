Illumina (ILMN) And Bio-Rad (BIO) Release: Companies Launch Solution For Single-Cell Genomic Sequencing To Enable Robust Study Of Complex Diseases

SAN DIEGO & HERCULES, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) and Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)
(NYSE:BIOb) today announced the launch of the Illumina®
Bio-Rad® Single-Cell Sequencing Solution at the J.P. Morgan
Healthcare Conference. The comprehensive solution is the first
next-generation sequencing (NGS) workflow for single-cell analysis,
providing researchers the ability to investigate the coordinated
contribution of individual cells in tissue function, disease
progression, and therapeutic response.
“Single-cell genomics provides the opportunity to look at stem cells
turning into neurons that are lost in diseases like Parkinson’s and
amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease) with
much higher accuracy”
Single-cell analysis enables a deep view into the gene expression of
individual cells to understand their functions in complex tissues. The
solution delivers high-throughput sequencing of thousands of individual
cells, traditionally a challenging, costly, and time consuming process.
Human development and disease research, fields in which single-cell
sequencing is widely applicable, is expected to benefit most from this
new offering.
“Single-cell genomics provides the opportunity to look at stem cells
turning into neurons that are lost in diseases like Parkinson’s and
amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease) with
much higher accuracy,” said Clive Svendsen, PhD, Director, Cedars-Sinai
Board of Governors Regenerative Medicine Institute in Los Angeles. His
laboratory tested the application of the new platform to profile single
cells used in modeling neurodegenerative diseases.
“Using the solution made it possible to detect single cells in a
population that was maturing faster than others, allowing us to produce
better models of disease,” added Ritchie Ho, PhD, Project Scientist in
the Cedars-Sinai Board of Governors Regenerative Medicine Institute and
lead researcher for the testing.
The solution comprises the ddSEQ™ Single-Cell Isolator and SureCell™ WTA
3’ Library Prep Kit. Bio-Rad’s best-in-class droplet partitioning
technology, Droplet Digital™ technology, is used to isolate and barcode
single cells for downstream sequencing on many of Illumina’s leading NGS
instruments. The comprehensive workflow solution includes primary and
secondary data analysis conducted via the BaseSpace®
Informatics Suite, Illumina’s cloud-based genomics computing
environment, and tertiary data analysis and visualization with SeqGeq™
from FlowJo, LLC, the market leader in flow cytometry analysis.
“Through our close collaboration with Illumina we developed a seamless
and scalable solution for single-cell analysis,” said Annette Tumolo,
Bio-Rad Executive Vice President and General Manager, Digital Biology
Group. “We are proud to equip cell biologists and others in the research
community with the tools they need to power new discovery.”
“By offering cell biologists access to technologies that make
single-cell analysis cost effective and easy to adopt, we hope to enable
scientists to advance complex disease research using gene expression
insights,” said Rob Brainin, Vice President and General Manager, Applied
Genomics at Illumina. “Our collaboration with Bio-Rad has allowed us to
bring this technology to market quickly and empower our customers to
unlock the power of the genome to improve human health.”
The Illumina® Bio-Rad® Single-Cell Sequencing Solution will begin
shipping in early February. For more information about the instruments,
reagents, and workflow, visit www.bio-rad.com/ddSEQ.
For Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.
