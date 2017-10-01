KARL STORZ Endoscopy-America, Inc. Receives Innovative Technology Designation From Vizient, Inc. For Blue Light Cystoscopy

EL SEGUNDO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KARL STORZ Endoscopy-America, Inc., a leader in endoscopy and related
technology solutions, announced its system for performing Blue Light
Cystoscopy with Cysview® (BLCC) has received an Innovative Technology
designation from Vizient,
Inc., the largest member-driven health care performance improvement
company in the country. The designation was based on reviews of BLCC by
hospital experts who attended Vizient’s Innovative Technology Exchange
during September 2016. The event provided medical technology suppliers
the opportunity to demonstrate their product and gain direct feedback
from 1300 onsite clinical experts and health care providers on the
impact their products may have on improving clinical care, safety, or
benefits to an organization’s care and business model.
The BLCC system uses the KARL STORZ D-Light C Photodynamic Diagnostic
(PDD) system in conjunction with Cysview®, an optical imaging agent
distributed in the U.S. by Photocure, Inc. The combined system is used
to enhance the detection and management of Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder
Cancer (NMIBC) in patients with known or suspected bladder cancer, based
on prior cystoscopy. Use of the technology begins with placement of
Cysview into the bladder prior to the procedure, where it accumulates in
tumor cells and is converted into porphyrins within the tumor. When
viewed with the D-Light C PDD system, the tumor cells appear red or pink
in contrast with normal cells, which appear blue in color. The system is
capable of delivering both conventional white light to illuminate the
bladder during routine cystoscopy, as well as a special blue light to
induce and view fluorescence after the placement of Cysview®.
“Use of the KARL STORZ D-Light C PDD system for BLCC procedures gives
vital new capabilities to physicians,” says John Martineau, Director of
Marketing Urology, KARL STORZ. “Used as an adjunct to white-light
cystoscopy, BLCC is the only FDA-approved technology that is shown to
improve detection of bladder cancer tumors hence leading to improved and
more comprehensive tumor resection.”
“Due to the number of products and services being released and marketed
as ‘innovative,’ member hospitals truly value the peer-review system in
place at Vizient to help them identify products worth further evaluation
at their own facilities,” said Debbie Archer, director of procurement
and leader of Vizient’s Innovative Technology program for suppliers.
“After a review of Blue Light Cystoscopy with Cysview, Vizient’s member
council agreed this solution offers unique and incremental benefit over
other products available on the market today, and recommended it for an
Innovative Technology designation.”
KARL STORZ Endoscopy-America, Inc., was previously recognized by
Vizient, Inc. and also awarded the Innovative Technology designation in
2015 for its IMAGE1 Visualization Enhancement System.
Vizient, Inc. represents the combined strengths of the organizations
formerly known as VHA Inc., University HealthSystem Consortium, Novation
and MedAssets’ Spend and Clinical Resource Management.
KARL STORZ Endoscopy-America, Inc., is an affiliate of KARL STORZ GmbH &
Co. KG, an international leader for more than 70 years in reusable
endoscope technology, encompassing all endoscopic specialties. Based in
Tuttlingen, Germany, KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG is a family-owned company
that designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets all its products with
an emphasis on visionary design, precision craftsmanship and clinical
effectiveness. For more information, call 800-421-0837 or visit the
company’s Web site at www.karlstorz.com.
Cysview® is a registered trademark of Photocure, ASA.