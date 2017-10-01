|
M Pharmaceuticals Release: Pharma Announces Plans On Expanding Distribution Of Successful OTC
1/10/2017 11:10:57 AM
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 10, 2017 / M Pharmaceutical Inc. (CNSX: MQ, OTCQB: MPHMF, FWB: T3F2), (the "Company" or "M Pharma"), announced today that the Company is moving to build significant infrastructure, perform additional product R&D and focus on international business expansion to increase the level of sales currently achieved by the current owner of their soon to be acquired OTC products into the United States, Canada, South America & the European Union. These products are the subject of a previously announced acquisition agreement (January 4, 2017) which is subject to regulatory and due diligence conditions but is expected to close in January, 2017.
"Once rebranded and relaunched, these innovative topical formulations of L-Arginine, menthol and other key ingredients will provide millions of women with more natural solutions to inadequate arousal, vaginal dryness and painful intercourse, as well as other healthcare concerns" said Gary Thompson, CEO of M Pharmaceutical USA. "L-arginine, a semi-essential amino acid and precursor to the nitric oxide pathway, is vital for normal sexual response in both men and women. During initial studies, approximately 80% of women reported decreased time to lubrication while 70% reported an increase in lubrication quality. Additionally, 65% of the women in the study reported more orgasms, 66% reported decreased time to achieve orgasm and 74% reported an increase in orgasm intensity. Successfully sold outside of the US for 15 years and recently reformulated to be paraben free, these OTC products are now ready for a much larger audience seeking treatments for these all too common issues. Our plans call for a multi-channel, multi-product approach, including contracting with several distribution partners for branded and private label distribution, a renewed focus on primary-care physician partnerships combined with building a significant direct-to-consumer sales strategy."
About M Pharmaceutical Inc.
Formed in early 2015, M Pharmaceutical Inc. is a clinical-stage company developing innovative technologies for obesity and weight management. In addition to its recent acquisition of C-103, a reformulation of orlistat from Chelatexx, LLC, the Company will focus on the development of its Trimeo capsules, temporary controllable pseudobezoars for non-invasive gastric volume reduction for the treatment of obesity, for which it has exclusive rights. The Company has also recently acquired an FDA cleared fertility product branded as ToConceive that represents its first offering in the women's health field.
M Pharma trades on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the ticker symbol "MQ" as well as on the OTCQB as "MPHMF" and FWB (Frankfurt Stock Exchange) as "T3F2."
