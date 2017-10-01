Ipsen (IPN.PA) Release: Monthly Information Regarding The Total Number Of Voting Rights And Total Number Of Shares Of The Company

(Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des
Marchés Financiers)
Market : Euronext Paris
ISIN Code: FR 0010259150
Date
Total number of shares
Total number of voting rights
December 31, 2016
83,557,864
Total gross of voting rights: 131,386,875
Total net* of voting rights: 130,258,535
* Total net = total number of voting rights attached to shares – shares
without voting rights