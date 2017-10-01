 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Ipsen (IPN.PA) Release: Monthly Information Regarding The Total Number Of Voting Rights And Total Number Of Shares Of The Company



1/10/2017 11:10:43 AM

(Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

Market : Euronext Paris
ISIN Code: FR 0010259150

Date

Total number of shares Total number of voting rights
December 31, 2016 83,557,864

Total gross of voting rights: 131,386,875

Total net* of voting rights: 130,258,535

* Total net = total number of voting rights attached to shares – shares without voting rights


