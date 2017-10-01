Mologen (MOLGF.PK) Release: Grant To Collaboration Partner For Combination Study In HIV With Lead Product Lefitolimod

BERLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The biotech company MOLOGEN AG (ISIN DE0006637200; Frankfurt Stock
Exchange Prime Standard: MGN) announced today that its partner, the
Danish Aarhus University Hospital, has received a grant of USD 2.75
million from the biopharmaceutical company Gilead Sciences, Inc., Foster
City, US. The grant should fund a planned clinical study in HIV-positive
patients on antiretroviral therapy (ART) evaluating MOLOGEN’s TLR9
agonist, the Immune Surveillance Reactivator (ISR) lefitolimod in
combination with novel virus-neutralizing antibodies developed by
Rockefeller University, New York, US. MOLOGEN would provide lefitolimod
for the study. This novel combination to be investigated in the planned
study would offer the latest variant of the “kick-and-kill” concept to
treat HIV.
Dr. Mariola Söhngen, CEO of MOLOGEN, said: “In addition to our ongoing
TEACH study this innovative approach could help us to further evaluate
the potential of lefitolimod in HIV. Lefitolimod would be combined with
novel antibodies. Due to its mode of action we strongly believe that the
combination of different compounds could be of benefit in a number of
patients.”
New approach of the “kick-and-kill” concept
The rationale for the novel combination is that the two compounds with
their different modes-of-action synergize to generate a more effective
attack and killing of the HIV reservoir compared to current standard HIV
treatment regiments, i.e. antiretroviral therapy (ART). The efficacy of
lefitolimod in “kick-and-kill” is currently established in the ongoing
phase I TEACH study in HIV-infected patients at Aarhus University
Hospital with Associate Professor Ole Søgaard as principal investigator.
Treatment with lefitolimod leads to broad immune system activation as
shown by the increased activation of antiviral immunity. The broadly
neutralizing antibodies act via inactivation of the virus and virus
producing cells in the patient’s body to prevent further infection and
eliminate infected cells. Lefitolimod and the new antibodies have been
tested individually; no combination studies were conducted so far.
HIV infects the immune system and destroys or affects the proper
function of immune cells. Without antiretroviral treatment, this
eventually leads to acquired immune deficiency syndrome (AIDS) and the
immune system can no longer fend off a wide range of infections and
diseases. HIV remains a serious worldwide health issue. According to
estimates by WHO and UNAIDS (United Nations Programme on AIDS) 37
million people worldwide were living with HIV at the end of 2015. Some 2
million people became newly infected in that same year, and 1.1 million
died as a result of HIV-related causes globally.
MOLOGEN AG
With new and unique technologies and active substances, the biotech
company MOLOGEN is one of the pioneers in the field of immunotherapy.
Alongside a focus on immuno-oncology, MOLOGEN also develops
immunotherapies for the treatment of infectious diseases.
The cancer immunotherapy lefitolimod (MGN1703) is the company’s lead
product and best-in-class TLR9 agonist. Treatment with lefitolimod
(MGN1703) triggers a broad and strong activation of the immune system.
Due to this mode of action, namely to reactivate the monitoring function
of the immune system, lefitolimod (MGN1703) can be recognized as an
Immune Surveillance Reactivator (ISR). It has the potential to be
applied to various indications. ISR lefitolimod (MGN1703) is currently
being developed for first-line maintenance treatment of colorectal
cancer (pivotal study) and small cell lung cancer (randomized controlled
trial). Furthermore, it is also being investigated in an extended phase
I study in HIV and a phase I combination study with the checkpoint
inhibitor ipilimumab (Yervoy®). Next to checkpoint
inhibitors, lefitolimod is one of the few product candidates that are in
a phase III clinical trial (IMPALA) in the field of immuno-oncology and
close to reaching the market.
MOLOGEN’s pipeline focus is on new, innovative immunotherapies to treat
diseases for which there is a high medical need.
www.mologen.com
