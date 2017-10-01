Aravive Biologics Release: New Research Suggests Anti-Viral Role For Anti-AXL Candidate Against ZIKA Virus

-- Cell Reports publication highlights dual role of Gas6-AXL
during ZIKA infection: promoting viral entry of glial cells in the
developing brain and modulating innate immune responses to facilitate
infection --
-- Aravive-S6 shown in vitro to inhibit ZIKA infection of
human glial cells, adding potential antiviral uses to the AXL decoy’s
previously reported anti-cancer properties --
ZIKA virus (ZIKV) to infect glial cells in the developing brain is
mediated by the Gas6-AXL pathway, and that Aravive Biologic’s engineered
decoy AXL receptor, Aravive-S6 (referred to as MYD1 in the publication)
can block ZIKV infection by intercepting Gas6 to prevent AXL signaling.
These findings suggest a potential antiviral role for Aravive-S6 in
addition to its previously reported anticancer activity.
The new findings were published today in Cell Reports by
researchers from Inserm (the French national institute of health and
medical research), and their collaborators including Aravive Biologics.
The publication, entitled “AXL mediates ZIKV entry in human glial cells
and modulates innate immune responses,” reports that ZIKV entry into
cells requires the AXL ligand, Gas6, which bridges the viral particles
to glial cells, where the virus is then internalized. During virus entry
of the cell, the ZIKV/Gas6 complex activates AXL kinase activity, which
dampens the interferon response to the virus and facilitates infection.
The researchers also report that ZIKV infection of human glial cells is
inhibited by Aravive’s engineered AXL decoy receptor, Aravive-S6 (MYD1).
ZIKV is a mosquito-borne flavivirus, and infection with the virus has
been linked to several neurological disorders, including Guillain-Barré
syndrome, meningoencephalitis and myelitis. Moreover the infection of
pregnant women by ZIKV has resulted in fetal abnormalities, congenital
microcephaly and abortion. In the developing fetal brain, ZIKV targets
neural progenitor cells, alters cell division and induces cell death,
hampering brain development. Until now, the mechanism by which ZIKV
enters target cells has been poorly understood.
“Our research results highlight the dual role of AXL during ZIKV
infection of glial cells, promoting viral entry and modulating innate
immune responses against the virus,” said Dr. Ali Amara, Inserm Research
Director and Head of the Team - Biology of Emerging Viruses, INSERM U944
CNRS 7212 at the Hospital Saint Louis, Paris. “Therefore, inhibiting AXL
function may represent a potential target for future antiviral
therapies.”
“Previous research has shown that the ability of Aravive-S6 to block AXL
signaling by intercepting and strongly binding Gas6 has potential for
the treatment of many cancers, both on its own and in synergistic
combination with radiation, chemotherapeutics, PARP inhibitors and
checkpoint inhibitors,” said Ray Tabibiazar, M.D., President and Chief
Executive Officer of Aravive Biologics. “This new research suggests that
Aravive-S6 may also be able to block infection by ZIKV and some related
viruses, such as dengue virus, which share methods of cell entry and
infection. We look forward to further exploring the antiviral properties
of this class of molecules.”
This work was supported by grants from the U.S. National Institutes of
Health (NIH, Grant R01 N°AI101400), the Labex IBEID, and the French
National Research Agency (ANR) [“Investissements d’Avenir” program
ANR-10-IHUB -0002 and CE14-0029 grant TIMTAMDEN]. It was also funded by
the ZIKAlliance project, which has received funding from the European
Union’s Horizon 2020 research and innovation program under grant
agreement No. 734548.
About Aravive-S6
Aravive-S6 is a novel therapeutic candidate that acts as a decoy to bind
Gas6 with high affinity and prevent its triggering of the AXL signaling
pathway. Research has shown AXL signaling to be 1) a key “survival
switch” that scientists believe promotes tumor growth and metastasis,
and resistance to other anticancer agents; and 2) a mechanism by which
certain virus, including ZIKV, enter glial cells and modulate immune
responses to facilitate viral infection. Preclinical studies have shown
both anticancer and antiviral properties for Aravive-S6, including
synergies with a variety of anticancer agents: radiation therapy,
immuno-oncology agents, and drugs that affect DNA replication and
repair, including PARP inhibitors. Aravive Biologics is currently
advancing the development of Aravive-S6 in the oncology field with a
goal of filing an IND in late 2017 to begin clinical studies in acute
myeloid leukemia (AML).
About Aravive Biologics, Inc.
Aravive Biologics is a privately held, late pre-clinical stage
biopharmaceutical company developing novel, highly selective cancer
therapies that treat serious malignancies while sparing normal healthy
cells. The company’s lead program is focused on the Gas6/AXL pathway,
where activation appears to play a critical role in multiple types of
cancer malignancies by promoting tumor metastasis and cell survival.
Aravive Biologics has generated strong preclinical data for its lead
drug candidate, Aravive-S6, in both acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and
solid tumors including ovarian, pancreatic, and breast cancers. The
company is based in Houston, Texas, and receives support from the Cancer
Prevention & Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT). For more information,
please visit our website at http://www.aravive.com.
