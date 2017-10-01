|
RedHill Biopharma (RDHL) Release: Pharma Announces First Dosing In RHB-105 Supportive PK Studies Ahead Of Confirmatory Phase III Study For H. Pylori Infection
1/10/2017 11:01:47 AM
• The first group of subjects have been dosed in a single-dose three-way crossover pharmacokinetic (PK) study with RHB-105 versus the active comparators in the confirmatory Phase III study and in a food-effect study with RHB-105 in healthy volunteers
• The confirmatory Phase III study with RHB-105 for H. pylori infection is planned to be initiated, subject to regulatory approvals and completion of the supportive PK program, by April of this year
• Subject to a successful outcome, the confirmatory Phase III study and the supportive PK program are expected to complete the package required for a U.S. NDA for RHB-105
• The first Phase III study with RHB-105 successfully demonstrated 89.4% efficacy in eradicating H. pylori infection (p<0.001), supporting the potential superior efficacy of RHB-105 over current standard-of-care (SoC) therapies
• RHB-105 was granted QIDP designation by the FDA under the GAIN Act, including Fast-Track development, NDA Priority Review and extended U.S. market exclusivity, for a total of eight years
• H. pylori bacterial infection is a major cause of chronic gastritis, peptic ulcer disease, gastric cancer and mucosa-associated lymphoid tissue (MALT) lymphoma and is estimated to affect over half of the adult population worldwide
• The 2015 global and U.S. market potential for H. pylori eradication therapies at current branded prices, were estimated at approximately $4.83 billion and $1.45 billion, respectively
TEL-AVIV, Israel, January 10, 2017 / B3C newswire / -- RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: RDHL) (TASE: RDHL) (“RedHill” or the “Company”), a specialty biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the development and commercialization of late clinical-stage, proprietary, orally-administered, small molecule drugs for gastrointestinal and inflammatory diseases and cancer, today announced first dosing in a three-way crossover pharmacokinetic (PK) study with RHB-105 in 18 subjects (healthy volunteers), intended to evaluate the bioavailability (BA) of RHB-105 actives versus the comparator in the planned confirmatory Phase III study (dual therapy of amoxicillin and omeprazole) and a food-effect study with RHB-105.
These PK studies are intended to support the planned confirmatory Phase III study with RHB-105, a proprietary, fixed-dose, oral combination therapy for the eradication of H. pylori infection.
The two-arm, randomized, double-blind, active comparator confirmatory Phase III study, comparing RHB-105 against a dual therapy amoxicillin and omeprazole regimen at equivalent doses, is planned to be initiated by April of 2017, after completion of the ongoing supportive PK program and submission of clinical study reports to the FDA. The confirmatory Phase III study is planned to enroll approximately 440 patients in up to 55 clinical sites in the U.S.
The planned confirmatory Phase III study, along with the results from the successfully completed first Phase III study with RHB-105 (the ERADICATE Hp study) and data to be obtained from the ongoing supportive PK program, are expected to support a U.S. New Drug Application (NDA) for RHB-105.
The ERADICATE Hp first Phase III study with RHB-105 successfully met its protocol-defined mITT primary endpoint of superiority over historical standard-of-care (SoC) eradication rate of 70%, with high statistical significance (p<0.001). The study results demonstrated 89.4% efficacy in eradicating H. pylori infection with RHB-105. Notably, the 89.4% efficacy in eradicating H. pylori infection with RHB-105 was also superior to subsequent open-label treatment with SoC therapies of patients in the placebo arm of the ERADICATE Hp study, which demonstrated only 63% eradication rate in the mITT population (p=0.006), further supporting the potential efficacy of RHB-105 as a treatment for H. pylori infection. Treatment with RHB-105 appeared to be safe and well tolerated.
RHB-105 was granted Qualifying Infectious Disease Product (QIDP) designation by the FDA, providing a Fast-Track development pathway, as well as NDA Priority Review status, potentially leading to a shorter NDA review time by the FDA, if filed. If approved, RHB-105 is entitled, thanks to its QIDP status, to receive an additional five years of U.S. market exclusivity, in addition to the standard exclusivity period, for a total of 8 years of U.S. market exclusivity.
RedHill is pursuing with RHB-105 an indication of first-line treatment of H. pylori infection, regardless of ulcer status, a significantly broader indication than current standard treatments for H. pylori, which are typically indicated only for patients with active or recent history of duodenal ulcer disease. If approved, RHB-105 may be the first H. pylori eradication therapy in the U.S. to target this broader indication, which would significantly expand the potential patient population for this drug candidate.
H. pylori bacterial infection is a major cause of chronic gastritis, peptic ulcer disease, gastric cancer and mucosa-associated lymphoid tissue (MALT) lymphoma. H. pylori infection is estimated to affect over half of the adult population worldwide. The growing resistance of the H. pylori bacteria to metronidazole and clarithromycin has resulted in increasing failure rates of current SoC for H. pylori eradication, reaching an estimated 30%(1). Despite the strong unmet medical need, no new drug has been approved by the FDA for this indication in over a decade.
The 2015 global and U.S. market potential for H. pylori eradication therapies at current branded prices, were estimated at approximately $4.83 billion and $1.45 billion, respectively, and could potentially grow with increasing awareness of the health risks associated with H. pylori infection and the benefits of its eradication(2).
