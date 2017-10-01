|
Dolomite Bio Release: Company Launches Injection Valve And Sample Loop For scRNA-Seq
1/10/2017 10:54:22 AM
Dolomite Bio has launched a new Injection Valve and Sample Loop for single cell RNA sequencing workflows. This option enables straightforward, gentle introduction of evenly distributed mRNA capture beads into the company’s RNA-Seq System for individual encapsulation of cells.
The Injection Valve and Sample Loop is a complete module allowing barcoded mRNA capture beads in lysis buffer to be efficiently flowed through the RNA-Seq Chip without clustering or blockages. Bead damage prior to encapsulation is negligible as harsh mechanical stirring is unnecessary, and its four-way valve and simple, compact microfluidic connections enable seamless switching between the injection of the bead suspension and pumping of a driving fluid, with minimal dead volume and bead wastage compared to traditional syringe pump methods. The integrated mirror and chip holder enable easy visualization via the RNA-Seq System’s high speed microscope and camera, and the module also incorporates a Falcon®/Eppendorf® tube holder for easy collection of the droplet emulsion.
For more information, visit www.dolomite-bio.com
About Dolomite Bio
Dolomite Bio creates innovative products for high throughput single cell research. By encapsulating single cells in microfluidic droplets, our products enable rapid analysis of thousands or millions of individual cells and their biological products.
Dolomite Bio is a brand of Blacktrace Holdings Ltd (www.blacktrace.com), a world leader in Productizing Science®. Our Head Office is based in Royston (near Cambridge), UK and we have regional offices in the USA, Japan, India and Brazil.
Dolomite Bio’s products include µEncapsulator System and RNA Seq system, suitable for use in many applications such as isolating antibody coding sequencing, profiling T cell receptors, droplets for FACS-sorting libraries and encapsulating cells in gel microbeads. To find out more about Dolomite Bio, please visit www.dolomite-bio.com
comments powered by