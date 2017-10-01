DATATRAK International, Inc. (DATA) Release: Company Certifies As Early Adopter of New EU-U.S. Privacy Shield Framework

CLEVELAND, Jan. 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- DATATRAK International, Inc. (OTCQX: DTRK), has solidified its commitment to its European clients by being one of the first 1,400 U.S. corporations to self-certify its compliance with the new EU-U.S. Privacy Shield Framework.

The Privacy Shield Framework was instituted to replace the prior U.S.-EU Safe Harbor Framework, and was approved on July 12, 2016 by the European Commission to adequately enable secure data transfers under U.S. and EU law. Certification reviews began in August, 2016, and are now taking up to nine months to complete. DATATRAK also maintains its certification with its sister policy the U.S.-Swiss Safe Harbor Framework, which still remains in effect.

"At DATATRAK, security of data has been, and continues to be of the highest importance. We continually make special efforts like this to display not only the acknowledgement of our obligations, but to demonstrate our devotion to providing a superior product," says Amy Boukair, Director of Quality Assurance at DATATRAK. "It is our compliance with these types of laws and regulations that reassures our clients of our commitment to the complete success of their clinical trials."

Certification of compliance to the new EU-U.S. Privacy Shield Framework is completely voluntary. Former U.S.-EU Safe Harbor adherents may not even be aware of the new laws and the new requirements. Participating organizations are deemed to provide "adequate" privacy protection, a requirement for the transfer of personal data outside of the European Union under the EU Data Protection Directive.

"At DATATRAK, it's important that our clients know that we are dedicated to securing their most critical assets, the data and information associated with their life saving innovations," says Tim Lyons, VP, Product Development and Operations. "As a company, we are always working to ensure we stay ahead of the pack."

In the U.S., the Privacy Shield program is administered by the International Trade Administration (ITA) within the U.S. Department of Commerce. To view DATATRAK's self-certification listing, search here: https://www.privacyshield.gov/list. To view DATATRAK's Privacy Shield Policy, see, http://www.datatrak.com/privacyshield/.

DATATRAK International is a worldwide technology and services company delivering unified eClinical®solutions and related services for the clinical trials industry. DATATRAK built its multi-component, comprehensive solution on a single, unified platform, designed to accelerate the reporting of clinical research, with greater efficiency compared to other similar technologies. The DATATRAK ONE® software solution, deployed worldwide through an ASP or Enterprise Transfer offering, supports Preclinical and Phase I - Phase IV drug and device studies in multiple languages throughout the world. For more information, please visit DATATRAK.com.

