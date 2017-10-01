 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Amgen (AMGN) Release: Pharma Statement On January 9, 2017, U.S. District Court Decision



1/10/2017 9:52:32 AM

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif., Jan. 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) issued the following statement regarding the U.S. District Court of Delaware's denial of Sanofi and Regeneron's motion to stay the injunction pending the appeal in the ongoing PCSK9 patent litigation:

Today, the U.S. District Court of Delaware denied Sanofi and Regeneron's motion to stay the injunction pending the appeal in the ongoing PCSK9 patent litigation. By this ruling, the Court has extended the time before the injunction will be imposed by 15 days (from 30 days to 45 days) to allow Sanofi and Regeneron to seek appellate review of the Court's orders on injunction and denial of stay pending appeal. 

Amgen respects the court's thoughtful deliberations in a situation where a competitor made the choice to launch at risk during the pendency of a patent lawsuit within months of an expedited trial date. The Company remains confident in the validity of its patents.

To view the original version on PR Newswire, visit:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amgen-statement-on-january-9-2017-us-district-court-decision-300388202.html

SOURCE Amgen

