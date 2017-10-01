Bayer (BAY) Release: University of Pittsburgh and Pharma Form Alliance To Advance Research For New Therapies For Heart, Lung And Blood Diseases

WHIPPANY, N.J. and PITTSBURGH, Jan. 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Pittsburgh (Pitt) and Bayer have established a master collaboration agreement to advance research for heart, lung and blood disease indications. This broad collaboration spans from early research studies, to drug development and big data analysis including real-world evidence studies. In addition to the research partnership, Bayer will be supporting an independent investigator-initiated clinical trial in sickle cell disease.

"The alliance builds upon a productive history of research collaboration between the scientists at Pitt and Bayer. Working with Bayer under this master agreement will allow us to further explore drug discovery research to better understand and meet patient needs," said Mark Gladwin, MD, the Dr. Jack D. Myers Professor of Internal Medicine and chair of the Department of Medicine in the School of Medicine at Pitt, and director of the Pittsburgh Heart, Lung, Blood and Vascular Medicine Institute.

A joint steering committee composed of leaders from both Bayer and Pitt will manage the collaboration and make ongoing decisions to govern the joint research activities.

"Bayer is proud to partner with the University of Pittsburgh, bringing together their renowned scientists in partnership with Bayer's clinical disease experts and in-depth expertise in delivering new therapies to patients," said Dario Mirski, senior vice president and head of Medical Affairs for the Americas at Bayer. "This partnership reflects continued investment in Bayer's U.S. drug discovery and development portfolio. Our goal is to advance meaningful research around pathophysiology and discovery, working closely with Pitt to evaluate new therapeutic principles for heart, lung and blood diseases."

