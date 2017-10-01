|
Innova Biosciences Release: Company Introduces The Conjugate Check&Go! Kit For Confirming Successful Conjugation
1/10/2017 9:04:49 AM
Cambridge, UK, 10 January 2017: Innova Biosciences (Innova), a specialist provider of bioconjugation products and services, today announced the launch of the Conjugate Check&Go! Kit, the company’s first lateral flow product specific to antibody labeling.
The new kit allows scientists to confirm, in one easy step, whether an antibody has been successfully conjugated before moving on to more extensive testing in their assay application. The Conjugate Check&Go! Kit is compatible with conjugates generated using InnovaCoat® GOLD nanoparticle and Latex conjugation technologies, and Innova’s Lightning-Link® fluorescent dye labeling kits. The product will also work alongside any other conjugation technology that uses colored labels.
Nick Gee, CEO and CSO at Innova Biosciences, commented: “At Innova Biosciences we are proud of our outstanding track record in customer service and support. The new Conjugate Check&Go! Kit was developed in response to customer requests for a rapid test to demonstrate the successful attachment of colored particles, proteins and dyes to antibodies.”
Innova Biosciences’ conjugation technologies include Lightning-Link® for antibody & protein labeling, InnovaCoat® GOLD nanoparticles and Latex beads, and Thunder-Link® for oligonucleotide conjugation.
For more information, please visit: https://www.innovabiosciences.com/conjugate-check-and-go/conjugate-check-and-go.html
About Innova Biosciences Limited
Innova Biosciences are world leading experts in easy-to-use, cutting-edge bioconjugation technologies and services. The Company has the flexibility to support scientists from academia through to commercial manufacturing, developing and supplying reagent products to make science easier, both off-the shelf and to customer specification. Innova’s products are based on its antibody and protein labelling, nanoparticle, oligonucleotide labelling, and phosphate detection enzyme assay technologies.
All of Innova Biosciences’ product ranges are of the highest quality and are designed to streamline R&D and manufacturing processes, whilst also reducing overall project costs by cutting costs associated with e.g. material waste, in-house equipment, and staff time, providing increased return on investment compared to traditional methods.
Innova Biosciences’ ever expanding portfolio, including the Lightning-Link®, InnovaCoat® and Thunder-Link® brands, is available to research laboratories, pharmaceutical, biotechnology and diagnostic companies worldwide.
comments powered by