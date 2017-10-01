Cartiva Release: Company Announces Financing Transactions

ALPHARETTA, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cartiva, Inc., a developer of innovative products for the treatment of
cartilage damage and osteoarthritis, announced today that it has secured
$8.5 million in an oversubscribed Series E financing led by New
Enterprise Associates (NEA) with participation by Windham Venture
Partners and other returning investors. Proceeds from the financing will
support the Company’s commercialization of its Cartiva Synthetic
Cartilage Implant (SCI), the first Premarket Approval (PMA) approved
alternative to fusion for arthritis of the big toe joint, and for
general corporate purposes.
“With compelling Level I clinical data, Cartiva SCI is an exciting new
product in the lower extremities market, the fastest growing segment of
orthopedics. We are pleased to continue our partnership with Cartiva and
to support their progress in making Cartiva SCI widely available as a
preferred motion-preserving treatment option,” said Justin Klein, M.D.,
J.D., NEA partner and a member of Cartiva’s board of directors.
The Company also announced that it has expanded its existing debt
facility with Silicon Valley Bank, providing for additional optional
term loan debt and the addition of an accounts receivable revolving
credit facility. Scott McCarty, Director at Silicon Valley Bank said,
“We have had a long-term relationship with Cartiva and are pleased to
offer them the financial services they need to support their rapidly
expanding business.”
About Cartiva, Inc.
Based in Alpharetta, Ga., Cartiva, Inc.
develops and markets innovative solutions for patients with cartilage
damage and osteoarthritis. Cartiva’s venture investors include New
Enterprise Associates, Windham Venture Partners and Domain Associates.
Additional information is available on the company’s website at www.cartiva.net.
About NEA
New Enterprise Associates, Inc. (NEA) is a global venture capital firm
focused on helping entrepreneurs build transformational businesses
across multiple stages, sectors and geographies. With nearly $17 billion
in cumulative committed capital since inception NEA invests in
technology and healthcare companies at all stages in a company’s
lifecycle, from seed stage through IPO. The firm's long track record of
successful investing includes more than 200 portfolio company IPOs and
more than 320 acquisitions. www.nea.com.
About Silicon Valley Bank
For more than 30 years, Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) has helped innovative
companies and their investors move bold ideas forward, fast. SVB
provides targeted financial services and expertise through its offices
in innovation centers around the world. With commercial, international
and private banking services, SVB helps address the unique needs of
innovators. Learn more at svb.com.
©2017 SVB Financial Group. All rights reserved. Silicon Valley Bank
is a member of the FDIC and the Federal Reserve System. Silicon Valley
Bank is the California bank subsidiary of SVB Financial Group (Nasdaq:
SIVB).