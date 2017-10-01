BioMarin (BMRN) Release: Biotech Transfers Duchenne Natural History Database To CureDuchenneTo Improve Knowledge Of Duchenne Patients And Improve Clinical Outcomes

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CureDuchenne
announced today that BioMarin
Pharmaceutical Inc. has transferred its Duchenne natural history
database to CureDuchenne, the venture philanthropy not-for-profit
organization that is leading Duchenne research. CureDuchenne will house
and maintain BioMarin’s natural history database, and will facilitate
sharing of currently warehoused data and collaborate with other
institutions as well, to maximize our knowledge of the natural
progression of this devastating muscle disease.
BioMarin conducted a natural history study designed to prospectively
evaluate the progression of patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy.
This observational study of nearly 270 pediatric patients (between three
and 18 years of age) was designed to characterize the progression of
Duchenne over a three-year period to provide information that may help
in the development of therapeutic clinical trials. The results of the
12-month interim analysis of 77 ambulatory patients further describes
the relationship between baseline characteristics, including age and
six-minute walking distance and the trajectory of disease progression.
These findings are consistent with that reported in other natural
history studies.
“We are grateful to BioMarin for sharing their natural history database
for the good of the entire Duchenne community,” said Debra Miller, CEO
and founder of CureDuchenne. “Understanding the progression of the
disease is critical in the design and analysis of clinical trials that
will lead to potential treatments for Duchenne. The data sharing is
invaluable in the effort to find a cure for this devastating disease.”
“BioMarin is pleased to provide our natural history database to
CureDuchenne,” said Hank Fuchs, M.D., President, Worldwide Research and
Development, BioMarin. “CureDuchenne is a leading advocacy group for the
Duchenne community and they continue to work with leading investigators
who have worked with the data. Access to the data will allow data
sharing among academics and the industry for those working on treatments
for Duchenne.”
The PRO-DMD natural history study, originally sponsored by Prosensa, and
subsequently continued by BioMarin, has collected three years of
longitudinal natural history data on children and adults with DMD in a
multicenter international collaboration. Results from the first year of
the study are currently being prepared for publication. Analysis and
preparation for publication of two- and three-year data will follow.
Prof. Nathalie Goemans, a pediatric neurologist from the University
Hospital of Leuven, Belgium and principal investigator of the PRO-DMD
natural history study stated: “We are pleased that CureDuchenne has
obtained the database from BioMarin and has pledged to collaborate with
the PRO-DMD investigators. The patients and families participating in
this study have given significant time and effort to help us understand
the progression and burden of DMD. Our transatlantic partnership between
investigators at institutions throughout the E.U., Canada and the United
States, including Prof. Craig McDonald from UC Davis and Prof. Eugenio
Mercuri from the Catholic University in Rome, represents a significant
effort for all involved.”
About CureDuchenne
CureDuchenne was founded in 2003 with a focus on saving the lives of
those with Duchenne muscular dystrophy, a disease that affects more than
300,000 boys worldwide. With support from CureDuchenne, nine research
projects have advanced to human clinical trials. CureDuchenne also is
the innovator bringing physical therapy and standard of care to local
communities around the country through CureDuchenne
Cares. For more information, please visit CureDuchenne.org
