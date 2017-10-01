|
EzriRx Release: Launch Of New Pharmaceutical Marketplace Platform Streamlines Purchasing
NEW YORK--EzriRx launches a state-of-the-art pharmaceutical marketplace platform, to save time and money for pharmacies and wholesalers across the U.S.
Updating an archaic pharmaceutical system that until now has relied on fax machines, cold calls, paper invoices and delayed payments, EzriRx’s new online platform enables pharmacies to quickly and easily find licensed wholesalers in their state and compare prices. Updated every day, EzriRx’s database of over 170,000 National Drug Codes ensures pharmacies find the lowest prices and most compatible wholesalers. EzriRx has completely eradicated the need for paperwork in any step of the pharmaceutical ordering process. Simplified and with everything in one place, there is no need to use anything but EzriRx for pharmaceutical ordering.
Each wholesaler in the EzriRx network is selected for the best quality and prices, all available with a few clicks of the mouse. Eliminating the need for outdated machinery, pesky phone calls, and time-consuming paper invoices, EzriRx is giving pharmacies and wholesalers unprecedented efficiency and savings.
“We are thrilled to launch this product as we feel it can bring transparency and efficiency to the entire pharmaceutical industry, and give independent pharmacies the ability to see increased margins and time savings” said Ezriel Green, founder of EzriRx.
EzriRx has greatly simplified paying for pharmaceuticals as well, which is done on the EzriRx website via either ACH or credit extended by wholesalers to pharmacies. By entering credit card information just once, it will be securely stored for future purchases. All transactions made via EzriRx’s site are guaranteed secure with its use of Symantec Class 3 EV SSL CA-G3 Security.
Tracking orders takes just moments with EzriRx so pharmacies and wholesalers know when items are shipped and when to expect their arrival. In addition, EzriRx’s user-friendly invoice system makes the stresses of scattered receipts a thing of the past with its three separate invoice sections: outstanding, open, and history/past orders.
EzriRx set out with the goal in mind to take the time and pain out of pharmaceutical ordering—to allow each party to spend the massive amount of time typically dedicated to ordering on other areas of their business. And EzriRx has found great success in its endeavors. By bringing the very outdated practice of pharmaceutical ordering to the 21st century, EzriRx has revolutionized the entire industry.
About EzriRx
Founded in 2016, EzriRx is a pharmaceutical marketplace that connects wholesalers with pharmacies across the United States. It allows pharmacies to quickly compare prices and purchase from the most favorable wholesaler. For more information visit www.ezrirx.com.
