endpoint Release: Company Selected As Sole IRT Provider For Ferring Pharmaceuticals A/S

a leading interactive response technology (IRT®) solutions
company, has been selected as the sole IRT provider for Ferring
Pharmaceuticals AS, a biopharmaceutical company based in Denmark.
“endpoint seeks to redefine IRT by
thoroughly understanding the growing complexities of clinical trials; we
provide the most innovative novel solutions to meet those challenges
across all geographies and therapeutic areas.”
endpoint’s partnership with Ferring Pharmaceuticals began in early 2015.
“We had been searching for an IRT partner with innovative, adaptable and
tailored solutions that matched our diverse trial designs and met our
needs during the implementation of IRT as a solution for the clinical
supply chain,” said Susan
Kampmann, associate director, Ferring Pharmaceuticals. “The endpoint
team was able to provide this exact technology solution, accompanied by
continuous guidance and consultation from our endpoint project team to
bring efficiencies to our day-to-day trial operations.”
endpoint continues to grow in Europe by offering customizable solutions
through PULSE®,
a full-service IRT solution, and through DRIVE,
an enterprise supply management hub that provides the benefits of IRT
supplies management for non-IRT studies and investigator initiated
trials.
“The endpoint-Ferring preferred partnership is a prime example of
endpoint’s expansion across the global clinical trials industry,” said Chuck
Read more about endpoint’s proven solutions at endpointclinical.com.
About endpoint
endpoint provides interactive response
technology (IRT®) systems and solutions that support the life
sciences industry. endpoint’s proprietary IRT system configuration
engine, PULSE®, provides non-technical users with the
necessary tools to design and deploy customized IRT solutions in just
four weeks. endpoint is headquartered in San Francisco and has been
developing IRT systems since 2009. See how its flexible IRT solution
meets the unique needs of any clinical trial at www.endpointclinical.com.
About Ferring Pharmaceuticals
Headquartered in Saint-Prex,
Switzerland, Ferring Pharmaceuticals is a research-driven, specialty
biopharmaceutical group active in global markets. The company
identifies, develops and markets innovative products in the areas of
reproductive health, urology, gastroenterology, endocrinology and
orthopaedics. Ferring has its own operating subsidiaries in nearly 60
countries and markets its products in 110 countries. To learn more about
Ferring or its products, please visit www.ferring.com.