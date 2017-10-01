Sandstone Diagnostics Release: New Trak Male Fertility Testing System Empowers Men To Measure, Track And Improve Sperm Count From The Comforts Of Home

LIVERMORE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sandstone Diagnostics, a diagnostic and digital health company
developing sophisticated connected wellness products for home-health
testing, today announced the launch of its Trak® Male Fertility Testing
System. As the first-of-its-kind, comprehensive in-home male fertility
test, the Trak system allows men to conveniently measure and track their
sperm count over time using a straightforward, easy-to-read test.
Additionally, its interactive mobile app provides personalized feedback,
tips and tools to help improve reproductive health. The innovative
device fulfills a significant unmet need for the millions of men who
struggle with infertility, enabling them to conveniently measure their
sperm count from the comfort and privacy of their own home, generating
results in mere moments.
Cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for
over-the-counter use, the Trak system is now available for purchase at www.trakfertility.com.
“Unfortunately, there is a certain stigma and silence associated with
male infertility, which often precludes men from seeking proper and
timely evaluation and treatment,” said Dr. Jamin Brahmbhatt, urologic
surgeon and infertility specialist with Orlando Health in Orlando, Fla.
“However, the advent of the Trak system turns this very premise on its
head, disrupting the status quo by empowering men to take that first
important step in managing their fertility health in a conducive and
comfortable manner that works for them.”
Trak is the first and only FDA-cleared device that classifies sperm
counts as “Low,” “Moderate” or “Optimal” based on World Health
Organization guidelines and clinical studies that correlate higher sperm
counts with faster time to pregnancy. In fact, a large, multicenter
clinical trial demonstrated that the Trak system produces results that
are as precise and accurate as the gold-standard laboratory fertility
test conducted in a physician’s office.i The easy-to-use
device applies centrifugal force to isolate and quantify sperm cells
using specially designed disposable cartridges, which in turn produces
lab-quality sperm count measurements. It also comes with several
disposable test kits for repeat testing.
As the only fully-integrated digital health platform of its kind on the
market, the Trak system pairs with the Trak mobile app, which allows men
to compare their results to population statistics via a cloud-based
community of users and clinical databases, and receive personalized
feedback on steps they can take to help boost their sperm count. Since
sperm count can be impacted by a multitude of lifestyle factors,
including weight, sedentary activity,ii stress,iii
toxinsiv, v and heat exposure,vi Trak
can help identify potential barriers to conception and urge men to take
action to improve their chances of fatherhood.
“Trak represents a major step forward for men’s reproductive health, as
it revolutionizes the way we approach this all-too-common, yet
significantly undervalued condition,” said Karen Drexler, CEO, Sandstone
Diagnostics. “While there are several at-home sperm tests currently on
the market, Trak is set apart in offering a comprehensive approach to
male reproductive management, with its holistic platform, superior
precision, unique design, robust data analytics and personalized
educational tools – all backed by peer-reviewed clinical research.”
The Trak system does not “replace” clinical evaluation, but rather helps
couples test sooner and track progress as men make health and lifestyle
changes that can improve sperm production. Fortunately, male infertility
is often treatable, with studies showing that 76 percent of couples who
sought treatment had a potentially correctable condition.vii
“Nearly half of fertility problems originate with the male
partner, however, couples have had very few options for tackling the
male half of the conception equation,” said Dr. Brian Levine, New York
practice director for the Colorado Center for Reproductive Medicine, a
multistate fertility practice. “The launch of the Trak Male Fertility
Testing System can provide would-be parents with earlier male fertility
evaluation, which could lead to earlier medical intervention and
conception.”
“Infertility can be overwhelming for couples. Historically, it’s been
viewed as a woman’s condition, all too often leaving men out of this
important reproductive health equation, which can hinder timely
treatment and ultimately slow the conception process,” said Ken
Mosesian, Executive Director, Path2Parenthood, a nonprofit organization
committed to helping hopeful parents find the most streamlined path to
having a child. “Trak, an FDA approved home test, can help men to be
proactive in addressing fertility concerns, providing them with an easy,
discreet way to evaluate sperm count prior to a comprehensive evaluation
by a reproductive urologist.”
About Male Infertility
Male infertility is a common, yet significantly undervalued condition
that is growing in prevalence. Data suggest approximately 15 percent of
couples experience infertility and that men contribute to up to half of
all infertility cases.v,viii The majority of men have
sub-optimal sperm counts, which can lead to infertility and longer time
to pregnancy.ix Average sperm counts have fallen
significantly and continuously over the last several decades due to
biological, environmental and lifestyle shifts,x, xi ,
xii and there is a significant need for advanced options that can
help tackle the male half of the conception equation.
About Sandstone Diagnostics
Sandstone Diagnostics is a Bay Area diagnostic and digital health
company developing sophisticated connected wellness products that allow
consumers to measure, monitor, and improve key health markers at home.
The company’s first product, the Trak® Male Fertility System, received
FDA clearance in June 2016. For more information, visit www.trakfertility.com
and www.sandstonediagnostics.com.
