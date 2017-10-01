Pharmaron LLC Release: CRO Acquires Xceleron

Acquisition expands Pharmaron’s radiolabelled sciences capabilities
BEIJING--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pharmaron, a fully integrated contract research organization offering
R&D services for the life science industry, today announced the
acquisition of Xceleron Inc. Xceleron is a Maryland, US-based globally
leading Accelerator Mass Spectrometry (AMS) specialist for life sciences.
The AMS platform developed at Xceleron has unique sensitivity and
features that allows identification and analysis of therapeutically and
biologically relevant entities, including small molecules to large
molecules at low concentrations. With this, Xceleron has supported
regulatory filings for dozens of marketed drugs since 1998. The
technology has been developed to support discovery of novel biomarkers
and potentially new disease-modifying targets.
Xceleron’s use of microtracers and AMS detection technology complements
Pharmaron’s existing platforms of radiolabelled compound manufacturing
and radiolabelled metabolism operated in the United Kingdom. The
combination of AMS and other established analytical technologies at
Pharmaron supports early discovery, preclinical and clinical
development. This acquisition is part of Pharmaron’s strategy to provide
fully integrated, end-to-end R&D services.
Dr. Boliang Lou, Chairman and CEO of Pharmaron commented: “We are
pleased to welcome another industry-leading R&D platform to the
Pharmaron Group, once again demonstrating our commitment to becoming a
global leader in drug R&D services. The addition of Xceleron develops
and differentiates our capabilities in translational science and
clinical development services, and further strengthens our ability to
support our worldwide collaborators and partners with fully integrated
pharmaceutical R&D services.”
Dr. Michael Butler, CEO, Xceleron commented: “With the support of our
investors, the Xceleron team has worked diligently to create an
analytical platform that is now accepted as a valuable component of the
contemporary pharmaceutical development tool-box. We are excited to
become a part of Pharmaron’s integrated drug research and development
platform as it allows for new opportunities to serve our customers
arising from the combination of our AMS technology with Pharmaron’s
extensive and growing capabilities.”
Commercial details on the transaction are not being disclosed.
About Pharmaron
Pharmaron is a private, premier R&D service
provider for the life sciences industry. Founded in 2003, Pharmaron has
invested in its people and facilities, and established a broad spectrum
of R&D service capabilities ranging from synthetic and medicinal
chemistry, biology, DMPK, pharmacology, safety assessment,
radiochemistry and radiolabelled metabolism to chemical & pharmaceutical
development. With over 4,000 employees, and operations in China, the
United States, and the United Kingdom, Pharmaron has an excellent track
record in the delivery of R&D solutions to its partners in North
America, Europe, Japan and China. www.pharmaron.com
About Xceleron
Xceleron, located in Germantown, Maryland,
pioneered and developed the robust use of 14C microtracers
and AMS analytical technology in pharmaceutical R&D. Since 1998,
Xceleron has designed new preclinical and clinical investigations around
the unique analytical features of AMS. With increased adoption, Xceleron
developed a proprietary approach to ensure analytical robustness at the
very low levels of detection compared to complimentary traditional
platforms such as LC-MS/MS and Liquid Scintillation Counting. Benefiting
from Xceleron’s work, AMS detection is now widely accepted as a valuable
analytical tool in the quest for improved efficiency in pharmaceutical
R&D.