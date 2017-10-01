Arcadia Biosciences (RKDA) Release: Biotech Obtains FDA GRAS Status For SONOVA GLA Safflower Oil

-- GRAS Notification Expands Application Options for Nutritional Oil
Rich in Gamma-linolenic acid (GLA) for Uses in Nutritional Beverages and
Medical Foods --
DAVIS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: RKDA), an agricultural technology
company, announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration
(FDA) has accepted Arcadia’s conclusion that its SONOVA® GLA
safflower oil is “generally recognized as safe” (GRAS) for use in
nutritional beverages and medical foods.
Arcadia produces GLA safflower nutritional oils with high concentrations
of gamma-linolenic acid (GLA). These oils are marketed by Arcadia under
the SONOVA® brand and are currently used in nutritional
supplement products. GLA is a nutritionally important omega-6 fatty acid
that helps support the body’s anti-inflammatory response and is
especially useful for managing weight, improving skin health and
maintaining hormonal balance for women. When used in combination with
the omega-3 fatty acids eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic
acid (DHA), GLA has been shown to support heart and eye health.
“This FDA GRAS notification expands the application options for
Arcadia’s SONOVA® GLA safflower oil, opening adjacent markets
for our customers in nutritional beverages and medical foods,” said Raj
Ketkar, president and CEO of Arcadia Biosciences. “By providing our
customers with oil containing two to three times the concentration of
other sources of GLA, we expect our proprietary SONOVA® GLA
safflower oil to provide important health benefits at a superior cost
position.”
Arcadia followed FDA-proposed procedures to establish its SONOVA®
GLA safflower oil as GRAS under the intended conditions of use. This
process included convening an expert panel to review the necessary
product safety data and then submitting a notification to the FDA.
SONOVA® GLA safflower oil is produced in the United States
under strict identity preservation protocols and is currently available
in several forms, including bulk oil, soft gels and powder. SONOVA®
400 GLA Safflower Oil contains 40 percent GLA, four times the
concentration of evening primrose oil and twice the concentration of
borage oil. SONOVA® ULTRA GLA Safflower Oil contains 55
percent GLA.
For samples and more information, visit www.SonovaGLA.com.
About Arcadia Biosciences, Inc.
Based in Davis, Calif., Arcadia Biosciences (Nasdaq: RKDA) develops
agricultural products that create added value for farmers while
benefitting the environment and enhancing human health. Arcadia’s
agronomic performance traits, including Nitrogen Use Efficiency, Water
Use Efficiency, Salinity Tolerance, Heat Tolerance and Herbicide
Tolerance, are all aimed at making agricultural production more
economically efficient and environmentally sound. Arcadia’s nutrition
traits and products are aimed at creating healthier ingredients and
whole foods with lower production costs.
Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995,
including statements relating to the company’s traits and the regulatory
process for such traits. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks
and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially,
and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future
performance. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited
to: the company’s and its partners’ and affiliates’ ability to identify
and isolate desired traits; the company’s and its partners’ ability to
develop commercial products incorporating its traits, and complete the
regulatory review process for such products; the company’s compliance
with laws and regulations that impact the company’s business, and
changes to such laws and regulations; the company’s future capital
requirements and ability to satisfy its capital needs; and the other
risks set forth in the company’s filings with the Securities and
Exchange Commission from time to time, including the risks set forth in
the company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended
September 30, 2016 and other filings. These forward-looking statements
speak only as of the date hereof, and Arcadia Biosciences, Inc.
disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.