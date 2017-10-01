HemaCare Corp. (HEMA) Release: Company And OneBlood Announce Innovative Partnership

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HemaCare Corporation (OTCBB: HEMA), a leading provider of human-derived
primary blood cells and tissues for biomedical research, has announced a
strategic partnership with and investment by a wholly-owned subsidiary
of OneBlood, Inc., a not-for-profit blood center based in Florida.
“OneBlood is an industry-leading blood center that is known for its
innovative and progressive approaches. Partnering with them provides
HemaCare with an East Coast presence and at the same time brings
validation of our evolution as a leading provider of a wide array of
specialized blood products to the high growth biotechnology,
pharmaceutical and academic research markets,” said Pete van der
Wal, Chief Executive Officer for HemaCare. “In addition, we are also
honored to have Bud Scholl, Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy
Officer for OneBlood, join the HemaCare Board of Directors and look
forward to his strategic insight as we move forward,” said van der
Wal.
“The partnership with HemaCare was a natural fit,” said Scholl. “We
are excited to be a part of an initiative that is helping provide
scientists and clinical researchers with what they need to find in the
next generation of medical cures,” said Scholl.
About HemaCare
HemaCare specializes in the customization of human-derived biological
products and services for customers’ research and cell therapy
protocols. HemaCare’s network of FDA-registered, GMP/GTP-compliant
collection centers ensures donor material is available for fresh
shipment to customers, as well as for internal use within HemaCare’s
isolation laboratory. In this isolation laboratory, human biological
material such as peripheral blood, bone marrow, and cord blood from
donor and patient subjects, is isolated into various primary cell types
for distribution to customers in fresh and frozen formats. HemaCare’s
extensive registry of well-characterized repeat donors provides
consistent primary human cells and biological products for advanced
biomedical research and cellular therapy process development.
For 39 years, HemaCare has provided human-derived primary blood cells
and tissues for biomedical research, supported cell therapy clinical
trials and commercialization with apheresis collections, and provided a
wide range of consulting services. HemaCare directly supports benchtop
immunology and oncology research, compound screening for drug discovery,
and assay development and qualification, as well as enables customers to
advance both autologous and allogeneic cellular therapies. For more
information, please visit www.hemacare.com.
About OneBlood
OneBlood’s mission is to enhance the health and well-being of others
through its work with blood and stem cell products and by facilitating
scientific research.
OneBlood is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) that serves more than 200
hospital partners throughout most of Florida and into parts of southern
Georgia and Alabama. OneBlood distributes more than one million blood
products annually, employs more than 2,000 people, operates more than 80
donor centers and deploys nearly 200 blood mobiles throughout its
service area for blood drives. To learn more about OneBlood, please
visit www.oneblood.org.