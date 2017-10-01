HemaCare Corp. (HEMA) Release: Company And OneBlood Announce Innovative Partnership

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HemaCare Corporation (OTCBB: HEMA), a leading provider of human-derived primary blood cells and tissues for biomedical research, has announced a strategic partnership with and investment by a wholly-owned subsidiary of OneBlood, Inc., a not-for-profit blood center based in Florida.

“OneBlood is an industry-leading blood center that is known for its innovative and progressive approaches. Partnering with them provides HemaCare with an East Coast presence and at the same time brings validation of our evolution as a leading provider of a wide array of specialized blood products to the high growth biotechnology, pharmaceutical and academic research markets,” said Pete van der Wal, Chief Executive Officer for HemaCare. “In addition, we are also honored to have Bud Scholl, Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer for OneBlood, join the HemaCare Board of Directors and look forward to his strategic insight as we move forward,” said van der Wal.

“The partnership with HemaCare was a natural fit,” said Scholl. “We are excited to be a part of an initiative that is helping provide scientists and clinical researchers with what they need to find in the next generation of medical cures,” said Scholl.

About HemaCare

HemaCare specializes in the customization of human-derived biological products and services for customers’ research and cell therapy protocols. HemaCare’s network of FDA-registered, GMP/GTP-compliant collection centers ensures donor material is available for fresh shipment to customers, as well as for internal use within HemaCare’s isolation laboratory. In this isolation laboratory, human biological material such as peripheral blood, bone marrow, and cord blood from donor and patient subjects, is isolated into various primary cell types for distribution to customers in fresh and frozen formats. HemaCare’s extensive registry of well-characterized repeat donors provides consistent primary human cells and biological products for advanced biomedical research and cellular therapy process development.

For 39 years, HemaCare has provided human-derived primary blood cells and tissues for biomedical research, supported cell therapy clinical trials and commercialization with apheresis collections, and provided a wide range of consulting services. HemaCare directly supports benchtop immunology and oncology research, compound screening for drug discovery, and assay development and qualification, as well as enables customers to advance both autologous and allogeneic cellular therapies. For more information, please visit www.hemacare.com.

About OneBlood

OneBlood’s mission is to enhance the health and well-being of others through its work with blood and stem cell products and by facilitating scientific research.

OneBlood is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) that serves more than 200 hospital partners throughout most of Florida and into parts of southern Georgia and Alabama. OneBlood distributes more than one million blood products annually, employs more than 2,000 people, operates more than 80 donor centers and deploys nearly 200 blood mobiles throughout its service area for blood drives. To learn more about OneBlood, please visit www.oneblood.org.