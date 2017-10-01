Singulex Release: Diagnostic Company Enters Into Collaboration With QIAGEN N.V. (QGEN) To Develop Companion Diagnostics

ALAMEDA, Calif., Jan. 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Singulex, Inc. today announced that it has entered into a strategic collaboration with QIAGEN N.V. (NASDAQ: QGEN, Frankfurt Stock Exchange: QIA) focused on the development of companion diagnostics. Through the collaboration, QIAGEN will have access to Singulex's Single Molecule Counting immunodiagnostic platform, adding additional immunoassay capabilities to QIAGEN's existing molecular testing services for the development of companion diagnostics. Additionally, QIAGEN will have access to Singulex's CLIA-licensed laboratory.

Singulex will provide QIAGEN with access to its proprietary SMCTM immunodiagnostics platform, and the companies intend to collaborate in a range of disease applications.

"As the Next Generation Immunodiagnostics company, this strategic partnership is another proof point for the versatility of Singulex's high-sensitivity SMC technology," said Guido Baechler, President and Chief Executive Officer of Singulex. "We are pleased to collaborate with QIAGEN and look forward to our work together."

Singulex believes the collaboration with QIAGEN will expand the access and utilization of its proprietary SMC platform and is an important validation of high-sensitivity immunoassays and its versatility of applications. SMC is currently available via Singulex's CLIA-licensed laboratory, with future application through the SGX ClarityTM System, a fully automated IVD platform currently in development and not yet approved for sale.

About Singulex, Inc.

Singulex is the next generation immunodiagnostic company developing Single Molecule Counting technology for clinical diagnostics and scientific discovery. Singulex's proprietary SMCTM technology enables physicians and scientists to detect biomarkers of disease that were previously undetectable. Powered by SMC technology, Singulex's ultrasensitive lab testing services are transforming patient care from reactive disease treatment to proactive health management.

To view the original version on PR Newswire, visit:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/singulex-enters-into-collaboration-with-qiagen-to-develop-companion-diagnostics-300387908.html

SOURCE Singulex, Inc.