Omicia Release: Company Joins Cancer Moonshot’s Blood Profiling Atlas To Advance Circulating Tumor DNA Research

Atlas comprises partnership between government, industry and
academia focused on cancer liquid biopsies and blood profiling
Inc., a leading provider of clinical genomic data analysis and
reporting tools, was selected to join the Cancer Moonshot’s Blood
Profiling Atlas in Cancer (Blood PAC) consortium. In joining Blood
PAC, Omicia is demonstrating its commitment to advancing cancer genetics
research and extending patients’ lives.
The Blood PAC was formed in October 2016 in alignment with Vice
President Joe Biden’s Cancer Moonshot initiative. The scientists in
Blood PAC will quickly advance the study of liquid biopsy samples, and
develop safe and effective patient blood profiling diagnostic
technologies. Blood PAC’s consortium is comprised of about 30
organizations, tasked with creating standardized protocols.
Omicia is supporting the Cancer Moonshot’s Blood PAC by providing
leading clinical informatics tools for the analysis of circulating tumor
DNA from liquid biopsy samples. Omicia has extensive expertise in
clinical annotation of large-scale genomic data, and currently provides
high-throughput clinical genomic reports for Genomics England’s 100,000
Genomes Project and LabCorp. Omicia’s cutting-edge genomic
interpretation algorithms have been licensed by over 1,000 clinical
laboratories and universities.
Martin Reese, Ph.D., Omicia’s Chief Scientific Officer, Co-Founder, and
President stated, “We are excited to support the Cancer Moonshot Blood
PAC initiative by leveraging our deep expertise in genomics. The many
recent advancements in the study of circulating tumor DNA are enabling
more and more discoveries in the area of cancer genomics, and Omicia’s
informatics tools are accelerating the availability and application of
that knowledge. This gives clinicians the actionable data with which
they can improve patient outcomes.”
Omicia’s OpalTM Clinical platform allows scientists and
clinicians to collaborate and share genomic data. Blood PAC will use
Omicia’s Opal Clinical NGS interpretation platform, which includes
public and proprietary clinical curation of both somatic and germline
variants in cancer. In addition, Omicia will share bioinformatics
expertise in variant interpretation to develop guidelines for data
quality in somatic variant interpretation.
Other Blood PAC members include AstraZeneca, Celgene, CytoLumina
Technologies Corp., Eli Lilly and Company, Epic Sciences, Foundation
Medicine, Genentech, Genomic Health, Guardant Health, Indivumed, MSKCC,
Novartis, Open Commons Consortium, Personal Genome Diagnostics, Pfizer,
Provista Diagnostics, Seven Bridges, Sysmex Inostics, Thermo Fisher
Scientific, the University of Michigan and the University of Southern
California.
About Omicia
Clinicians and scientists utilize Omicia’s tools to quickly analyze
genomic data and ultimately improve patient outcomes. With the increased
use of next-generation sequencing for patient diagnoses, Omicia’s tools
rapidly prioritize data for personalized medical care for cancers, rare
diseases, and hereditary diseases. Headquartered in Oakland, California
with an office in the U.K., Omicia was founded by renowned scientists
and industry veterans who are pioneers in bioinformatics, genomics and
