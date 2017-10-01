Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies Release: Company Selects SciQuest (SQST) To Automate Procurement Processes

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SciQuest, the world’s most powerful and comprehensive source-to-pay (S2P) solutions suite, today announced that FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies U.S.A., Inc. (FDBU) has selected SciQuest to help automate critical purchasing and accounts payable processes. The procurement team for this leading global biologics Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) projects it will achieve substantial financial savings and provide greater visibility into the purchasing process for all stakeholders.

The SciQuest cloud-based solution will integrate seamlessly with FDBU’s existing SAP ERP system. Integrating SciQuest’s source-to-pay software with the company’s core financial system will drive more detailed and accurate cost accounting and enhance visibility into overall spend through improved data capture.

One of the key factors in FDBU’s decision was ease of use of the SciQuest software and the ability of their internal stakeholders to get up and running on the system as quickly as possible.

“Our primary goal with the rollout of the new SciQuest solution is to automate as much of the purchasing process as possible,” said Neal Falcone, Senior Procurement Manager, FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies U.S.A., Inc. “By simplifying the requisition process, we are allowing our employees to focus on more strategic activities, while also reducing processing times for the business. It’s a win-win.”

Included in this rollout are three critical SciQuest spend management modules: Spend Director, Accounts Payable Director and Spend Radar.

“Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies is the latest global company to adopt our comprehensive source-to-pay solutions. Our technology is being adopted as the best-in-class spend solutions suite within the commercial space,” says Robert Bonavito, CEO of SciQuest.

About SciQuest Inc.

SciQuest's powerful, comprehensive and complete spend solutions suite enables commerce between any businesses, anywhere. We pioneered spend solutions over two decades ago and have continued to lead the innovation curve by listening to customers and analyzing the market. Our solutions suite is trusted by the world's largest higher education, commercial and life sciences companies that collectively form a network with billions of dollars in annual spend. SciQuest's SaaS based, source-to-pay solutions enable an efficient relationship between buyers and suppliers, covering the entire spectrum of business needs, from sourcing to spend analysis, through contract management and AP. SciQuest has set the industry standard for the most adaptable, comprehensive, spend solutions suite.

