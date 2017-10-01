Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies Release: Company Selects SciQuest (SQST) To Automate Procurement Processes

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SciQuest,
the world’s most powerful and comprehensive source-to-pay (S2P)
solutions suite, today announced that FUJIFILM
Diosynth Biotechnologies U.S.A., Inc. (FDBU) has selected SciQuest
to help automate critical purchasing and accounts payable processes. The
procurement team for this leading global biologics Contract Development
and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) projects it will achieve
substantial financial savings and provide greater visibility into the
purchasing process for all stakeholders.
“Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies is the latest global company to adopt
our comprehensive source-to-pay solutions. Our technology is being
adopted as the best-in-class spend solutions suite within the commercial
space”
The SciQuest cloud-based solution will integrate seamlessly with FDBU’s
existing SAP ERP system. Integrating SciQuest’s source-to-pay software
with the company’s core financial system will drive more detailed and
accurate cost accounting and enhance visibility into overall spend
through improved data capture.
One of the key factors in FDBU’s decision was ease of use of the
SciQuest software and the ability of their internal stakeholders to get
up and running on the system as quickly as possible.
“Our primary goal with the rollout of the new SciQuest solution is to
automate as much of the purchasing process as possible,” said Neal
Falcone, Senior Procurement Manager, FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies
U.S.A., Inc. “By simplifying the requisition process, we are allowing
our employees to focus on more strategic activities, while also reducing
processing times for the business. It’s a win-win.”
Included in this rollout are three critical SciQuest spend management
modules: Spend
Director, Accounts
Payable Director and Spend
Radar.
