Certara Corporation Release: Company Launches Version 16 Of Its Simcyp Population-Based Simulator

PRINCETON, N.J.--Certara®, the leading provider of decision support technology and
consulting services for optimizing drug development and improving health
outcomes, today announced that it has released version 16 of its Simcyp®
Population-based Simulator. The Simcyp Simulator is the pharmaceutical
industry’s most sophisticated platform for determining first-in-human
dose selection, designing more efficient and effective clinical studies,
evaluating new drug formulations, and predicting drug-drug interactions
(DDIs) and pharmacokinetic (PK) outcomes in clinical populations. These
include vulnerable populations such as pediatric patients, pregnant
women, and patients with impaired organ function.
“We are proud to introduce significant enhancements to our lung, skin,
and gastrointestinal (GI) tract models this year as well as time-saving
administrative tools such as the Simcyp Report Assistant.”
The Simcyp Simulator is also frequently used to inform drug label
language and has regulatory acceptance from the US Food and Drug
Administration (FDA), the European Medicines Agency, and the Japanese
Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency. For example, the Simcyp
Simulator has been leveraged to inform more than 100 label claims for
new drug approvals from FDA in the past few years. These label additions
include potential DDIs, dosing regimens, and data about new populations.
“The Simcyp Simulator is playing such a pivotal role at all stages of
the drug development and regulatory process that our annual system
update has become a major event,” said Simcyp President Steve Toon, PhD.
Most of the top-40 pharma companies (including all of the top 10) are
members of the Simcyp Consortium, which requested these new product
developments.
Simcyp’s whole body simulation methodology can predict the PK and
pharmacodynamics (PD) of small molecule and biological medicines using
laboratory-derived data. The simulator includes a unique set of genetic,
physiological and epidemiological databases that facilitate the
simulation of virtual populations with different demographics and
ethnicities.
The Simcyp Simulator v16 offers several new features, including the
following:
-
Enhanced lung model – A mechanistic, multi-compartment
granuloma model, consisting of macrophage, interstitial fluid, caseum
and blood, has been added to the permeability-limited lung model.
Development of this PK/PD model, which can predict how drugs will be
dispersed in the lungs at different stages of tuberculosis (TB)
infection, was partly supported by the Critical Path to TB Drug
Regimens initiative. This model permits four drugs, with different
dosing regimen, to be studied concurrently. This is especially
important as the most common dosing regimen for TB uses four drugs.
According
to the World Health Organization (WHO), TB is one of the top 10 causes
of death worldwide and is the leading killer of HIV-positive people.
In 2015, 10.4 million people fell ill with TB. Ending the TB epidemic
by 2030 is among the health targets of the newly-adopted WHO
Sustainable Development Goals.
-
New dermal absorption model – This new multi-phase, multi-layer
skin model, which is supported by an FDA GDUFAR grant, will enable the
virtual bioequivalence assessment of two drug formulations such as
cream versus gel or the same formulation type with a different pH,
viscosity or base. The model takes into account a range of mechanisms
that play an important role in dermal absorption, such as skin surface
pH, dermal hydration, skin appendages, binding to keratin, and
drug-physiology interactions. Additionally, the model is further being
developed to identify drug dermal absorption responses in a range of
new populations, including pediatric and geriatric, additional ethnic
groups, and specific diseases.
-
Enhanced GI transit model – The Simcyp Simulator’s ADAM
(Advanced Dissolution Absorption Metabolism) model can now simulate a
drug’s transit through the GI tract even more accurately using the new
Segregated Transit Model. Certara has collected and analyzed the
available data in the literature on transit times in the GI tract and
small intestine and entered it into the simulator. PBPK enables
improved understanding and decision making around the issue of drug
absorption, supporting drug development, formulation optimization, and
regulatory approval.
-
Enhanced pediatric model – Users can now enter their own model
for renal function and include the liver transporter’s ontogeny in
this model. The pediatric biologics module also allows user-defined
IgG catabolic and systemic clearance ontogeny profiles for large
molecules. Simcyp’s pediatric module allows PK behavior to be modeled
in neonates, infants and children. PBPK is now considered a key
component of pediatric drug development, especially for infants and
neonates.
-
New Report Assistant – The new Simcyp Report Assistant
streamlines reporting of PBPK analyses for regulatory submission or
internal use. It compiles the appropriate PK/PD data and generates the
necessary reports in Word automatically.
In addition, the
Simcyp Simulator parameter estimation and sensitivity analysis
capabilities are extensively expanded and it now provides biologics
models and a biologics database for its Monkey Simulator.
Further information about Simcyp Simulator v16 is available at http://www.certara.com/software/pbpk-modeling-and-simulation/simcyp-simulator/.
Simcyp Simulator v16 can also be downloaded now.
About Certara
Certara is a leading decision support technology and consulting
organization committed to optimizing drug development and improving
health outcomes. Certara’s solutions, which span drug discovery through
patient care, use the most scientifically-advanced modeling and
simulation technologies and regulatory strategies to increase the
probability of regulatory and commercial success. Its clients include
hundreds of global biopharmaceutical companies, leading academic
institutions, and key regulatory agencies. For more information, visit www.certara.com.