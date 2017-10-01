 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Abbott (ABT) Releases Cyber Updates For St. Jude Medical (STJ) Devices After Government Probe



1/10/2017 7:42:55 AM

Abbott Laboratories is releasing cyber security updates for its St. Jude heart devices, it said on Monday, some five months after the U.S. government launched a probe into claims they were vulnerable to potentially life-threatening hacks.

The Department of Homeland Security's Industrial Control Systems Cyber Emergency Response Team (ICS-CERT) said the fix does not address all known problems affecting the company's implanted heart devices.

Read at CNBC


CNBC
   

