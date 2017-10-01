LabCorp (LH) Release: Life Sci To Acquire Assets Of Mount Sinai Health System Clinical Outreach Laboratories

BURLINGTON, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Laboratory Corporation of America® Holdings (LabCorp®) (NYSE: LH), a world leading life sciences company, and the Mount Sinai Health System (Mount Sinai), one of the largest health systems in metropolitan New York City, have entered into a definitive agreement for LabCorp to acquire assets of Mount Sinai’s Clinical Outreach Laboratories. When the transaction is complete, LabCorp will be available to provide comprehensive laboratory services to physicians and patients that currently use Mount Sinai’s outreach laboratory.

“LabCorp’s proven track record of service excellence, breadth of diagnostic capabilities, and cost-efficiency will benefit our community now and in years to come.”

“LabCorp has successfully provided comprehensive health system solutions for over three decades,” said David P. King, chairman and chief executive officer of LabCorp. “This transaction, giving us the opportunity to serve an anchor health system in the critical New York metro market, provides us even broader opportunity to improve health and lives through the delivery of world class diagnostics.”

Mount Sinai will continue to provide laboratory testing for patients registered at its hospitals and ambulatory facilities as inpatients or outpatients, as well as laboratory testing services for physicians in their professional practices in the areas of anatomic pathology, molecular pathology and genetics. LabCorp will offer clinical pathology testing, including cytology and cytology-related molecular testing. Seven patient service centers currently operated by Mount Sinai will be added to LabCorp’s existing network of 120 patient service centers in the metropolitan New York City area. The parties are also vigorously exploring opportunities to collaborate on projects involving companion diagnostics, clinical trials and medical education.

“LabCorp was selected for its depth and breadth of services and track record of high quality,” said Carlos Cordon-Cardo, M.D., Ph.D., Irene Heinz Given and John LaPorte Given professor and chairman, Department of Pathology, Mount Sinai Health System. “Their unparalleled reputation and success ensures our patients will continue to have access to high-quality, high-value and convenient testing services.”

“Customers and patients will quickly see the advantages of our differentiators,” said William B. Haas, senior vice president and co-leader of LabCorp Diagnostics. “Only LabCorp can offer access to clinical trials and research through Covance Drug Development, enhanced IT and data analytics, standardized testing platforms and broad patient access.”

“We are confident this transaction will provide great benefits for our patients and physicians and allow Mount Sinai to continue to invest in our core strategic programs,” said Donald Scanlon, chief financial officer and chief of corporate services, Mount Sinai Health System. “LabCorp’s proven track record of service excellence, breadth of diagnostic capabilities, and cost-efficiency will benefit our community now and in years to come.”

The transaction, which has already received clearance under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976, is expected to close in the first quarter of 2017. Other terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Citi acted as exclusive advisor to the Mount Sinai Health System in connection with the clinical outreach assets sold in this transaction.

