Sarepta (SRPT) Release: Biotech Enters Into License Agreement With Nationwide Children’s Hospital For Galgt2 Gene Therapy Program

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT), a commercial stage developer of innovative RNA-targeted therapeutics, today announced it has entered an exclusive license agreement with Nationwide Children’s Hospital, for their Galgt2 gene therapy program developed by researcher Dr. Paul Martin, Ph.D.

“We are taking a multi-front approach in the battle against Duchenne muscular dystrophy,” said Edward Kaye, Sarepta’s chief executive officer. “We find this therapeutic approach to be of particular interest as it has the potential to treat all patients suffering from the disease regardless their mutation.”

The experimental program explores the potential surrogate gene therapy approach to Duchenne muscular dystrophy. As a “surrogate gene therapy approach”, the gene therapy looks to induce genes that make proteins that can perform a similar function as dystrophin, with the goal of producing a muscle cell that can function normally even when dystrophin is absent. It has the potential to be used broadly in several muscular dystrophies.

“We are pleased to have this opportunity to help advance our Galgt2 gene therapy program,” said Dr. Kevin Flanigan, the Principal Investigator leading the clinical trial. “Our goal is to have this program in the clinic during 2017 and begin to evaluate a therapy that has the potential to treat patients of all ages and disease severity.”

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of unique RNA-targeted therapeutics for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. The Company is primarily focused on rapidly advancing the development of its potentially disease-modifying DMD drug candidates. For more information, please visit us at www.sarepta.com.

About The Research Institute at Nationwide Children's Hospital

Named to the Top 10 Honor Roll on U.S. News & World Report’s 2016-17 list of “America’s Best Children’s Hospitals,” Nationwide Children’s Hospital is one of America’s largest not-for-profit freestanding pediatric healthcare systems providing wellness, preventive, diagnostic, treatment and rehabilitative care for infants, children and adolescents, as well as adult patients with congenital disease. As home to the Department of Pediatrics of The Ohio State University College of Medicine, Nationwide Children’s faculty train the next generation of pediatricians, scientists and pediatric specialists. The Research Institute at Nationwide Children’s Hospital is one of the Top 10 National Institutes of Health-funded free-standing pediatric research facilities in the U.S., supporting basic, clinical, translational and health services research at Nationwide Children’s. The Research Institute encompasses three research facilities totaling 525,000 square feet dedicated to research. More information is available at NationwideChildrens.org/Research.

