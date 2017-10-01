Sarepta (SRPT) Release: Biotech Enters Into License Agreement With Nationwide Children’s Hospital For Galgt2 Gene Therapy Program

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT), a commercial stage developer
of innovative RNA-targeted therapeutics, today announced it has entered
an exclusive license agreement with Nationwide Children’s Hospital, for
their Galgt2 gene therapy program developed by researcher Dr. Paul
Martin, Ph.D.
“We are taking a multi-front approach in the battle against Duchenne
muscular dystrophy,” said Edward Kaye, Sarepta’s chief executive
officer. “We find this therapeutic approach to be of particular interest
as it has the potential to treat all patients suffering from the disease
regardless their mutation.”
The experimental program explores the potential surrogate gene therapy
approach to Duchenne muscular dystrophy. As a “surrogate gene therapy
approach”, the gene therapy looks to induce genes that make proteins
that can perform a similar function as dystrophin, with the goal of
producing a muscle cell that can function normally even when dystrophin
is absent. It has the potential to be used broadly in several muscular
dystrophies.
“We are pleased to have this opportunity to help advance our Galgt2 gene
therapy program,” said Dr. Kevin Flanigan, the Principal Investigator
leading the clinical trial. “Our goal is to have this program in the
clinic during 2017 and begin to evaluate a therapy that has the
potential to treat patients of all ages and disease severity.”
About Sarepta Therapeutics
Sarepta Therapeutics is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company
focused on the discovery and development of unique RNA-targeted
therapeutics for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. The
Company is primarily focused on rapidly advancing the development of its
potentially disease-modifying DMD drug candidates. For more information,
please visit us at www.sarepta.com.
About The Research Institute at Nationwide Children's Hospital
Named to the Top 10 Honor Roll on U.S. News & World Report’s 2016-17
list of “America’s Best Children’s Hospitals,” Nationwide Children’s
Hospital is one of America’s largest not-for-profit freestanding
pediatric healthcare systems providing wellness, preventive, diagnostic,
treatment and rehabilitative care for infants, children and adolescents,
as well as adult patients with congenital disease. As home to the
Department of Pediatrics of The Ohio State University College of
Medicine, Nationwide Children’s faculty train the next generation of
pediatricians, scientists and pediatric specialists. The Research
Institute at Nationwide Children’s Hospital is one of the Top 10
National Institutes of Health-funded free-standing pediatric research
facilities in the U.S., supporting basic, clinical, translational and
health services research at Nationwide Children’s. The Research
Institute encompasses three research facilities totaling 525,000 square
feet dedicated to research. More information is available at NationwideChildrens.org/Research.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains statements that are forward-looking. Any
statements contained in this press release that are not statements of
historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Words
such as "believes," "anticipates," "plans," "expects," "will,"
"intends," "potential," "possible" and similar expressions are intended
to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements
include statements about the exclusive license agreement Sarepta has
entered into with Nationwide Children’s Hospital for their Galgt2 gene
therapy program, the potential for this therapeutic approach to treat
all patients suffering from DMD regardless of their mutation, age and
disease severity, the expected clinical progress of the program in 2017,
the potential for the gene therapy to be used in several muscular
dystrophies, the gene therapy’s mechanism of action and potential
efficacy and Sarepta taking a multi-front approach in the battle against
DMD.
These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties,
many of which are beyond Sarepta's control. Known risk factors include,
among others: the expected benefits and opportunities related to the
exclusive license agreement and related agreements between the parties
may not be realized or may take longer to realize than expected due to
challenges and uncertainties inherent in product research and
development; the partnership between Sarepta and Nationwide Children’s
hospital may not result in any viable treatments suitable for clinical
research or commercialization due to a variety of reasons including that
the results of additional research may not be consistent with past
results or may not be positive or may otherwise fail to meet regulatory
approval requirements for the safety and efficacy of product candidates
or may never become commercialized products due to other various reasons
including any potential future inability of the parties to fulfill their
commitments and obligations under the agreements; and even if the
agreements result in commercialized products, the parties may not
achieve any significant revenues from the sale of such products.
Any of the foregoing risks could adversely affect Sarepta's business,
results of operations and the trading price of Sarepta's common stock.
For a detailed description of risks and uncertainties Sarepta faces, you
are encouraged to review Sarepta's 2015 Annual Report on Form 10-K and
most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended
September 30, 2016 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission
(SEC) as well as other SEC filings made by Sarepta. We caution investors
not to place considerable reliance on the forward-looking statements
contained in this press release. Sarepta does not undertake any
obligation to publicly update its forward-looking statements based on
events or circumstances after the date hereof.
