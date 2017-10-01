Sarepta (SRPT) Release: Biotech Enters Into Research Agreement And Option Agreement With Nationwide Children’s Hospital For Microdystrophin Gene Therapy Program

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT), a commercial stage developer
of innovative RNA-targeted therapeutics, today announced it has entered
a research and option agreement with Nationwide Children’s Hospital on
their microdystrophin gene therapy program. Dr. Jerry Mendell, M.D. and
Dr. Louise Rodino-Klapac, Ph.D., are the lead principal investigators of
the program.
“We are thrilled Sarepta has entered into this research agreement with
Nationwide. The additional resources will bolster Nationwide’s ability
to conduct an even more rigorous and robust trial”
“Given the complexities of Duchenne muscular dystrophy, we know that it
is going to require multiple treatment approaches,” said Edward Kaye,
Sarepta’s chief executive officer. “With that goal in mind, we are
excited to support clinical development for Nationwide’s gene therapy
program with the goal to help all boys with DMD.”
The initial trial, expected to go into Phase 1/2a trial in late 2017,
will be conducted at Nationwide Children’s. Parent Project Muscular
Dystrophy (PPMD) has committed 2.2 million dollars to the trial, with
support from additional Duchenne foundations and families. Sarepta has
committed to the trial through a separate research agreement with
Nationwide Children’s, and has an exclusive option to license the
program. PPMD's grant provided incentive for Sarepta to help expand and
accelerate this opportunity.
About Sarepta Therapeutics
Sarepta Therapeutics is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company
focused on the discovery and development of unique RNA-targeted
therapeutics for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. The
Company is primarily focused on rapidly advancing the development of its
potentially disease-modifying DMD drug candidates. For more information,
please visit us at www.sarepta.com.
About The Research Institute at Nationwide Children's Hospital
Named to the Top 10 Honor Roll on U.S. News & World Report’s 2016-17
list of “America’s Best Children’s Hospitals,” Nationwide Children’s
Hospital is one of America’s largest not-for-profit freestanding
pediatric healthcare systems providing wellness, preventive, diagnostic,
treatment and rehabilitative care for infants, children and adolescents,
as well as adult patients with congenital disease. As home to the
Department of Pediatrics of The Ohio State University College of
Medicine, Nationwide Children’s faculty train the next generation of
pediatricians, scientists and pediatric specialists. The Research
Institute at Nationwide Children’s Hospital is one of the Top 10
National Institutes of Health-funded free-standing pediatric research
facilities in the U.S., supporting basic, clinical, translational and
health services research at Nationwide Children’s. The Research
Institute encompasses three research facilities totaling 525,000 square
feet dedicated to research. More information is available at NationwideChildrens.org/Research.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains statements that are forward-looking. Any
statements contained in this press release that are not statements of
historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Words
such as "believes," "anticipates," "plans," "expects," "will,"
"intends," "potential," "possible" and similar expressions are intended
to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements
include statements about the research and exclusive option agreement
Sarepta has entered into with Nationwide Children’s Hospital for their
microdystrophin gene therapy program, that DMD is going to require
multiple treatment approaches, Sarepta supporting Nationwide’s gene
therapy program, the goal to help all boys with DMD, Sarepta’s resources
bolstering Nationwide’s ability to conduct an even more rigorous and
robust trial, and the expected clinical progress of the program in 2017.
These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties,
many of which are beyond Sarepta's control. Known risk factors include,
among others: the expected benefits and opportunities related to the
agreements may not be realized or may take longer to realize than
expected due to challenges and uncertainties inherent in product
research and development; in particular the agreements may not result in
any viable treatments suitable for commercialization due to a variety of
reasons including any inability of the parties to perform their
commitments and obligations under the agreements, the results of
research may not be consistent with past results or may not be positive
or may otherwise fail to meet regulatory approval requirements for the
safety and efficacy of product candidates and even if commercialization
of any product under the agreements is achieved this may not result in
any significant revenues to the parties.
Any of the foregoing risks could adversely affect Sarepta's business,
results of operations and the trading price of Sarepta's common stock.
For a detailed description of risks and uncertainties Sarepta faces, you
are encouraged to review Sarepta's 2015 Annual Report on Form 10-K and
most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended
September 30, 2016 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission
(SEC) as well as other SEC filings made by Sarepta. We caution investors
not to place considerable reliance on the forward-looking statements
contained in this press release. Sarepta does not undertake any
obligation to publicly update its forward-looking statements based on
events or circumstances after the date hereof.
