Gilead (GILD) Release: Biotech Awards More Than $22 Million In Grants To Support HIV Cure Research

-Funds to support results-driven research and community projects
engaged in HIV cure activities-
FOSTER CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq:GILD) today announced the recipients of
its HIV cure grants program, a fund totaling more than $22 million,
which will support 12 new HIV cure research projects. These projects
will be conducted by leading academic institutions, non-profit
organizations and community groups from around the world, focusing on
three key areas: translational research, efficacy studies in animal
models and community perspectives of HIV cure.
“We know from decades of work addressing the issue of HIV/AIDS that
there is no one-size-fits-all solution. Through partnerships with
dedicated and results-driven organizations – such as the worthy
recipients of our grant funding – our goal is to help in the discovery
and development of a safe and effective cure,” said William Lee, PhD,
Executive Vice President, Research, Gilead Sciences. “We are excited
about the potential of these projects and are looking forward to seeing
the results and learnings that emerge from them.”
The following institutions and corresponding projects will receive
funding to complete their research over the next three years
(Institution/Principal Investigator/Project Name):
-
Massachusetts General Hospital – Galit Alter, Ph.D. – Development of a
Novel Class of Broadly Functional Antibodies (bFAbs) That Can Kill the
Viral Reservoir Within Lymphoid Sanctuaries
-
Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center – Lawrence Corey, M.D. –
Adoptive Transfer of Genetically Protected and Genetically Modified
Defined Populations of CAR T Cells as a Modality to Achieve HIV-1 Cure
-
Foundation for the National Institutes of Health, National Cancer
Institute, Center for Cancer Research – George N. Pavlakis, M.D.,
Ph.D. – Efficacy of Heterodimeric IL-15 Treatment Regimens in Reducing
SIV Reservoir
-
Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine – Robert Siliciano, M.D.,
Ph.D. – Measuring the Latent Reservoir for HIV
-
University of Zurich, Institute of Medical Virology – Alexandra
Trkola, Ph.D. – SEEK, UNCOVER and ELIMINATE: Eliciting Antiviral and
Infected Cell-Directed Activities Towards a Cure of HIV-1
-
Institut Pasteur – Olivier Schwartz, Ph.D. – Novel Methods to
Visualize and Eliminate the HIV-1 Reservoir
-
Aarhus University Hospital – Ole Schmeltz Sogaard, M.D., Ph.D. –
Combining a TLR9 Agonist With Broadly Neutralizing Antibodies for
Viral Reservoir Reduction and Immunological Control of HIV Infection:
A Randomized, Placebo-Controlled Trial
-
University of KwaZulu-Natal – Thumbi Ndung’u, Ph.D. – The FRESH Study:
Females Rising Through Education, Support and Health (‘FRESH’) Acute
HIV Infection Cohort
-
Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine – Michael M.
Lederman, M.D. – Reservoir Reduction with Interleukin-2 and
Transcriptional Activation
-
AIDS Foundation of Chicago – Amy Johnson, Ph.D. – Chicago Unites in
Research to End HIV (CURE HIV)
-
Project Inform – David Evans – Assuring Successful Community
Participation in HIV Cure Research
-
My Brother’s Keeper, Inc. – DeMarc Hickson, Ph.D. – HIV Cure Research
Perception Among HIV-Infected African American MSM, and Affected
Communities in the Deep American South: A Multi-Level Mixed Methods
Perspective
The HIV cure grants program, initially announced in February 2016, is
one of the components of Gilead’s commitment to cure and ultimately
eradicate HIV and AIDS through its research and development and
philanthropic leadership.
For nearly 30 years, Gilead has focused on the development of
antiretroviral therapy to treat HIV/AIDS, helping transform HIV
infection from a fatal and debilitating disease into a chronic,
manageable condition. In further efforts to end the HIV epidemic, Gilead
is conducting early-stage clinical research to identify novel agents and
strategies that could play a role in eradicating HIV infection in the
body.
In addition to the funding of these grants, Gilead was recently
announced as one of the foremost corporate providers of philanthropic
support to address HIV/AIDS by the Funders Concerned About AIDS (FCAA)
organization.
About Gilead
Gilead Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops
and commercializes innovative therapeutics in areas of unmet medical
need. The company’s mission is to advance the care of patients suffering
from life-threatening diseases. Gilead has operations in more than 30
countries worldwide, with headquarters in Foster City, California.
For more information on Gilead Sciences, please visit the company’s
website at www.gilead.com,
follow Gilead on Twitter (@GileadSciences) or call Gilead Public Affairs
at 1-800-GILEAD-5 or 1-650-574-3000