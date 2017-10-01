Lifemap Solutions Release: Company Works With Stanford University School of Medicine Researchers To Launch ResearchKit App MyHeart Counts 2.0

Innovative new personalized coaching module helps users better
monitor and improve their daily physical activity levels
SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LifeMap Solutions, the digital health pioneer and co-developer of
ResearchKit-enabled app Asthma Health, today announced that the company
has worked with researchers at the Stanford University School of
Medicine to develop and launch MyHeart Counts 2.0. This version of the
ResearchKit app--which is driving one of the largest studies of
cardiovascular health ever conducted--presents users with graphs that
show how they compare to other users in terms of how many steps they
take each day, how happy they are, how much they sleep and the quantity
of vegetables they are eating. Most notably, the app also features the
Stanford Coaching Module, which includes personalized coaching that
varies for each user, depending on his or her activity profile.
The coaching module will be rigorously studied and measured for its
impact on changes in the activity levels of participants by researchers.
“The researchers at Stanford University School of Medicine have an
unparalleled understanding of the value and impact of digital tools on
medical research and patient health,” said Corey Bridges, CEO of LifeMap
Solutions. “The co-developer relationship between our organizations is
aimed at advancing scientific knowledge of major medical conditions
through practical, effective, and engaging mHealth solutions.”
Version 2.0 of the MyHeart
Counts app collects data about physical activity and cardiac risk
factors that will be used to improve prevention and treatment of heart
disease through smartphones. The app also allows users to monitor their
activity and view a comprehensive assessment of their heart health. With
the introduction of interventional coaching modules, participants are
assigned one of five available profiles based on their patterns of
activity. Based on their designated profile, they receive personalized
prompts intended to improve upon their activity level. In addition to
the new modules, the re-engineered app introduces additional graph
comparisons and a graphical redesign of the app to increase engagement.
LifeMap Solutions was the only commercial developer asked to participate
in the launch of Apple’s ResearchKit platform, with the app Asthma
Health, co-developed with the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai.
To date, more than 8,800 individuals have joined the asthma research
study in the United States, United Kingdom, and Ireland. The company
also integrated a 23andMe ResearchKit module into MyHeart Counts and
Asthma Health, enabling more than 1.2 million 23andMe customers to
upload their genetic information directly through the apps. LifeMap now
offers a full-fledged design and development service for medical,
research, and commercial partners worldwide to make an impact through
apps and other digital health initiatives. Through this service, LifeMap
offers clients its deep expertise in medical science, consumer behavior,
app analytics, and design. Supplementing the client’s own unique
expertise, LifeMap guides the development, from concept to completion,
of a new research or care app, scientific study, or other digital health
product.
About LifeMap Solutions, Inc.
LifeMap Solutions develops innovative digital health solutions with
world-class medical, research, and commercial institutions. From apps
for research and clinical care to EMR-supporting middleware, and an app
platform, LifeMap's products empower users to better understand and
manage their health, and researchers and care providers to reach and
serve larger audiences. LifeMap Solutions is headquartered in San Jose,
California. For more information, please visit www.lifemap-solutions.com.