|
Novus Life Sciences: Creating Novel Biomaterials To Treat Bone And Cartilage Defects
1/10/2017 7:17:03 AM
The latin word Novus is a synonym for ‘novel’ or ‘new’ which aptly describes the rising startup Novus Life sciences, a biotechnology company based in Hong Kong that creates biomaterials for the treatment of bone and cartilage defects.
Bone and cartilage defects such as arthritis are pressing issues faced by both patients and doctors. Doctors are concerned about the limited treatment options available while patients have to endure pain in their joints for several years.
Treatment techniques include biomaterials such as bone fillers or bone cement that are used to fill and heal the damaged or broken bones. Bone cement is made out of PMMA (polymethyl methacrylate) which is used to anchor artificial joints to the bones by filling the free space between the two.
comments powered by