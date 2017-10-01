Helius Medical Technologies Release: Company Launches Fifth Site For Pivotal Mild To Moderate Traumatic Brain Injury Clinical Trial

NEWTOWN, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (TSX: HSM, OTCQB: HSDT) ("Helius"
or the "Company") is pleased to announce that
Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) in Richmond, VA, has been
launched as the fifth site to provide services supporting Helius’
ongoing pivotal trial investigating PoNS™ Therapy for the treatment of
subjects with balance disorder resulting from mild to moderate Traumatic
Brain Injury (TBI). Clinical trial sites in the U.S. and Canada include
Oregon Health and Science University in Portland OR, Montreal
Neurofeedback Center in Montreal, QB, Orlando Regional Medical Center in
Orlando, FL and HealthTech Connex Inc. in Surrey, BC.
PoNS™ Therapy,” said Helius CEO, Phil Deschamps.
“The mission of the TBI programs at VCU is to improve the lives of
individuals with TBI through state-of-the-art clinical care and
innovative research, said principal investigator, Dr. William Walker.
“These patients often have balance problems which may not respond to
conventional therapies. We are pleased to join this important research
on a promising treatment to address this need.”
To learn more about the clinical trial, sites and recruitment
opportunities please visit www.heliusmedical.com/our-research/clinical-trials.
About PoNS™ Therapy
The Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS™) is an investigational
non-invasive device designed to deliver neurostimulation through the
tongue. PoNS™ Therapy combines the use of the device with physical
therapy and is currently being evaluated in a multicenter clinical trial
for the treatment of balance disorder for subjects with mild to moderate
Traumatic Brain Injury.
About Helius Medical Technologies, Inc.
Helius Medical Technologies is a medical technology company focused on
neurological wellness. Helius seeks to develop, license and acquire
unique and non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s
ability to heal itself. Helius intends to file for FDA clearance for the
PoNS™ device. For more information, please visit www.heliusmedical.com.
About Virginia Commonwealth University
Virginia Commonwealth University is a major, urban public research
university with national and international rankings in sponsored
research. Located in downtown Richmond, VCU enrolls more than 31,000
students in 225 degree and certificate programs in the arts, sciences
and humanities. Seventy-nine of the programs are unique in Virginia,
many of them crossing the disciplines of VCU’s 13 schools and one
college. The VCU Health brand represents the health sciences schools of
VCU, the VCU Massey Cancer Center and the VCU Health System, which
comprises VCU Medical Center (the only academic medical center and Level
I trauma center in the region), Community Memorial Hospital, Children’s
Hospital of Richmond at VCU and Virginia Premier Health Plan. For more,
please visit www.vcu.edu and vcuhealth.org.
