Helius Medical Technologies Release: Company Launches Fifth Site For Pivotal Mild To Moderate Traumatic Brain Injury Clinical Trial

NEWTOWN, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (TSX: HSM, OTCQB: HSDT) ("Helius" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) in Richmond, VA, has been launched as the fifth site to provide services supporting Helius’ ongoing pivotal trial investigating PoNS™ Therapy for the treatment of subjects with balance disorder resulting from mild to moderate Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI). Clinical trial sites in the U.S. and Canada include Oregon Health and Science University in Portland OR, Montreal Neurofeedback Center in Montreal, QB, Orlando Regional Medical Center in Orlando, FL and HealthTech Connex Inc. in Surrey, BC.

“VCU is a nationally respected institution with an extensive history of research and innovation in medicine and particularly TBI. They are optimally situated to serve a key population area, and we are excited that they will be participating in our clinical trial investigating the PoNS™ Therapy,” said Helius CEO, Phil Deschamps.

“The mission of the TBI programs at VCU is to improve the lives of individuals with TBI through state-of-the-art clinical care and innovative research, said principal investigator, Dr. William Walker. “These patients often have balance problems which may not respond to conventional therapies. We are pleased to join this important research on a promising treatment to address this need.”

To learn more about the clinical trial, sites and recruitment opportunities please visit www.heliusmedical.com/our-research/clinical-trials.

About PoNS™ Therapy

The Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS™) is an investigational non-invasive device designed to deliver neurostimulation through the tongue. PoNS™ Therapy combines the use of the device with physical therapy and is currently being evaluated in a multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of balance disorder for subjects with mild to moderate Traumatic Brain Injury.

About Helius Medical Technologies, Inc.

Helius Medical Technologies is a medical technology company focused on neurological wellness. Helius seeks to develop, license and acquire unique and non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself. Helius intends to file for FDA clearance for the PoNS™ device. For more information, please visit www.heliusmedical.com.

About Virginia Commonwealth University

Virginia Commonwealth University is a major, urban public research university with national and international rankings in sponsored research. Located in downtown Richmond, VCU enrolls more than 31,000 students in 225 degree and certificate programs in the arts, sciences and humanities. Seventy-nine of the programs are unique in Virginia, many of them crossing the disciplines of VCU’s 13 schools and one college. The VCU Health brand represents the health sciences schools of VCU, the VCU Massey Cancer Center and the VCU Health System, which comprises VCU Medical Center (the only academic medical center and Level I trauma center in the region), Community Memorial Hospital, Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU and Virginia Premier Health Plan. For more, please visit www.vcu.edu and vcuhealth.org.

