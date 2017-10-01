|
From Vibrating Pillowcases To Smart Pajama Belts, Sleep Tech Is Flooding The Market
1/10/2017 7:10:17 AM
At this year’s Consumer Electronics Show, fake beds abound.
Companies from across the globe are clamoring to give attendees a chance to kick off their shoes and test out the latest in sleep technology. It’s hard to get too cozy with thousands of tech fanatics milling around the exhibit floor — but manufacturers are doing their darndest.
They’re showcasing snooze-inducing headphones and smart pillowcases, beds with built-in foot warmers, and belts that track every toss and turn. There are smart alarm clocks designed to make it as pleasant as possible to drag yourself out of bed on a Monday morning. There’s even an app that can record your snoring — and everything you say in your sleep.
