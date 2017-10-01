|
Illumina (ILMN) Promises To Sequence Human Genome For $100—But Not Quite Yet
Illumina, the largest maker of DNA sequencers, is launching a new DNA sequencer with new architecture it says could push the cost of decoding a human genome from $1,000 to $100–although that decrease will not come for years.
“This is good news, affirming that the field is still so healthy that price-plummeting is still considered good for business,” says George Church, the Robert Winthrop Professor of Genetics at Harvard Medical School.
