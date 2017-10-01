|
How Ariad (ARIA)'s Price Hikes Resulted in a $5 Billion Payday for Investors
1/10/2017 7:04:32 AM
In October, Bernie Sanders tried to make Ariad Pharmaceuticals, a biotechnology company in Cambridge, Mass., the latest pharmaceutical villain, tweeting that Ariad was an example of the drug industry's "unbelievable" greed. A week later, he followed up with a letter, co-signed by Maryland Representative Elijah Cummings, asking Ariad to explain its "repeated and staggering price increases.”
At the time, Ariad shares sank. But this morning Ariad announced that it is being purchased by Takeda, the Japanese drug giant, for $5.2 billion. The $24 dollar-per-share purchase price represents a 75% premium to Ariad's closing price on Friday.
