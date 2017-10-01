 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Salt Can Make Surgical Masks Into A Virus Killer, University of Alberta Study



1/10/2017 7:00:49 AM

Researchers have developed a special salt treatment that can make common surgical masks capable of trapping and killing airborne viruses.

"Surgical masks were originally designed to protect the wearer from infectious droplets in clinical settings, but it does not help much to prevent the spread of respiratory diseases such as SARS or MERS or influenza," said Hyo-Jick Choi, Professor at University of Alberta in Canada.



