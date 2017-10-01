Regeneron ( REGN ) CEO Says Amgen AMGN ) Not Putting Patients First In Patent Dispute

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Chief Executive Len Schleifer on Monday ripped into Amgen Inc for its insistence on blocking sales of a rival Regeneron cholesterol drug while the appeals process in a patent infringement case plays out.



A federal judge last week handed Regeneron and its partner Sanofi a stunning setback by banning sales of their LDL-lowering medicine Praluent, finding it infringed patents held by Amgen on its Repatha cholesterol drug.



Regeneron and Sanofi were given 30 days before the ban takes effect to give them time to appeal. That was extended to 45 days on Monday.

