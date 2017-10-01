|
The Work Wellness Program Of The Future Will Track Your Sleep
1/10/2017 6:55:20 AM
Dan Roberts has been tired for what feels like his whole life. Between depression and anxiety, a packed work schedule, irregular eating habits, and a mind that's prone to racing when it should be drifting off, the 36-year-old is lucky to get more than four hours of shut-eye virtually every weeknight.
So during the day, "every minute feels like an hour," Roberts told BuzzFeed News. "You feel really sluggish and down, maybe not quite lucid and not quite yourself." Desperate, he started taking Benadryl. "Before you know it, one becomes two and two becomes three."
