Sanofi (SNY) Sees No Opening to Actelion (ALIOF.PK) Talks After Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Steps Back in

1/10/2017 6:42:44 AM
Sanofi doesn’t see an opening to make a deal with Actelion Ltd. while the Swiss target is in acquisition talks with U.S. drug giant Johnson & Johnson, said Elias Zerhouni, the French drugmaker’s global research and development president.
“There is an exclusive relationship right now with J&J,” Zerhouni said Monday during an interview with Bloomberg Television’s Erik Schatzker at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco. “At this moment, you have to abide” by those terms, he said.
