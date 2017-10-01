Tempus Release: Dr. Gary Palmer Joins Company As Chief Medical Officer

CHICAGO, Jan. 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Tempus, a technology company that helps physicians deliver customized cancer care, has selected Dr. Gary Palmer to serve as the company's Chief Medical Officer. Palmer will be responsible for leading clinical activities for the company and supporting external collaborations and strategic partnerships.

"Gary has spent the last 20 years working throughout the healthcare industry and brings a diverse background and unique perspective that will prove an asset to Tempus," said Eric Lefkofsky, co-founder and CEO of Tempus.

Dr. Palmer most recently served as the Chief Medical Officer for NantHealth. Prior to his time there he served as Senior Vice President, Medical Affairs and Commercial Development at Foundation Medicine, where he helped launch the FoundationOne assay.

Earlier in his career, Palmer served as the Chief of Medical Oncology at Mercy Health System, Sacramento and head of its Oncology Service Line. Prior to that he was as an Associate Professor of Medicine at University of California Davis Cancer Center. He earned a bachelor's degree from Yale University, his medical degree from Stanford University School of Medicine and his masters of public health from the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health.

"I am excited to join Tempus, a company that understands the importance of a comprehensive solution for people battling cancer," said Dr. Palmer. "Based on my decades of experience in what physicians need, it is clear Tempus has amassed the technology, talent and resources that will allow physicians to make data-driven decisions for their patients."

Tempus has recruited a world-class team of accomplished geneticists, computational biologists, data scientists and software engineers who have developed the software and analytic tools that form the foundation of an operating system to battle cancer. The company provides sequencing and analysis for top academic centers, hospital systems, associations, and healthcare providers.

About Tempus:

Tempus is a technology company that is building the world's largest library of molecular and clinical data and an operating system to make that data accessible and useful. We enable physicians to deliver personalized cancer care for patients through our interactive analytical and machine learning platform. We provide genomic sequencing services and analyze molecular and therapeutic data to empower physicians to make real-time, data-driven decisions. Our goal is for each patient to benefit from the treatment of others who came before by providing physicians with tools that learn as we gather more data. For more information, visit tempus.com and follow us on Facebook (Tempus Labs) and Twitter (@TempusLabs). For more information on Eric Lefkofsky, visit lefkofsky.com.

