After Bagging Shire (SHPG)'s RNA Program, Booming RaNA Therapeutics Raises $51 Million
1/10/2017 6:25:19 AM
RaNA Therapeutics is well along the way to financing its next stage of development. A day after the RNA specialist took formal control of Shire’s 9-year-old program for messenger RNA, the biotech disclosed $51 million in fresh financing in an SEC filing.
RaNA CEO Ron Renaud told me last week that he was halfway through the process of raising a “substantial” sum for the company as it boosted its employee roster to more than 60 staffers, up from 48. And by that calculation, he’s now well along the way to raising a mega-round for RaNA.
