Vertex (VRTX)'s Game Plan for Growth in 2017



1/10/2017 6:04:53 AM

SAN FRANCISCO -- Vertex Pharmaceuticals is often mentioned as a takeover target, but the company is evaluating potential acquisitions and partnerships of its own to diversify beyond cystic fibrosis.

"We, of course, look at everything in cystic fibrosis," said Vertex Chief Operating Officer Ian Smith, in an interview at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. "But we also have an interest in diversifying the pipeline beyond cystic fibrosis."

