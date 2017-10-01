JPM17: How Celgene (CELG) Wowed Yet Again

|
1/10/2017 5:57:07 AM
A mic drop at the end of Celgene CEO Mark Alles' presentation at the 35th Annual J.P. Morgan (NYSE: JPM) Healthcare Conference might have been appropriate.
Celgene traditionally kicks off the conference and did so again this year. Alles briefly described what the biotech has done recently, where it's headed, and how it plans to get there. After he finished, I couldn't help but wonder if Celgene might simply be the best biotech stock on the planet. Here's what Alles said that could answer that question with a resounding "yes."
