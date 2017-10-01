Valeant (VRX) Release: Subsidiary Company Launches Expanded Parameters For For Presbyopia Contact Lenses

LAVAL, Quebec, Jan. 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.'s (NYSE: VRX and TSX: VRX) ("Valeant" or the "Company") wholly owned subsidiary, Bausch + Lomb, a leading global eye health company, today announced the expanded parameter range for Bausch + Lomb ULTRA® for Presbyopia contact lenses. Since the contact lenses first launched in February 2016, Bausch + Lomb ULTRA® for Presbyopia contact lenses have been available in parameters between -7 D to +2 D. The expansion now extends the power range available to eye care professionals and patients to +4.50D to -10.00D (in 0.25D steps) in both low add and high add.

Bausch + Lomb ULTRA® for Presbyopia contact lenses, monthly replacement silicone hydrogel lenses, combine the company's innovative MoistureSeal® technology, which delivers exceptional end-of-day comfort1, with the proven 3-Zone Progressive design also found in Biotrue® ONEday for Presbyopia daily disposable contact lenses. The combination of these advanced proprietary technologies provides presbyopic patients exceptional comfort and outstanding vision at near, intermediate, and distance.1,3

"The Bausch + Lomb ULTRA® for Presbyopia contact lenses are providing eye care professionals a multifocal lens option that delivers exceptional comfort and the clarity of vision their presbyopic patients need," said Joe Papa, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Valeant. "This is just one example of our continued commitment to providing outstanding innovations that meet the needs of our customers and their patients."

For more information regarding the expanded parameters for the Bausch + Lomb ULTRA® for Presbyopia contact lenses, visit the Newsroom section at www.bausch.com

About Valeant

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. (NYSE/TSX:VRX) is a multinational specialty pharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of pharmaceutical products primarily in the areas of dermatology, gastrointestinal disorders, eye health, neurology and branded generics. More information about Valeant can be found at www.valeant.com.

