JPM17: Secretive Moderna Finally Unveils Pipeline, Financials

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Moderna Therapeutics, a clinical stage biotechnology company that is
pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) Therapeutics™ to create a new generation
of transformative medicines for patients, provided a business update
today at the 35th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in
San Francisco, Calif. Moderna’s Chief Executive Officer, Stéphane
Bancel, highlighted the company’s current development pipeline, which
includes 12 mRNA development candidates (DCs), including vaccines and
therapeutics across three therapeutic areas: infectious diseases,
immuno-oncology and cardiovascular disease. Clinical studies for five of
the DCs are now underway in the U.S., Europe and Australia. Among these
is Moderna’s Zika mRNA vaccine, mRNA-1325, which the company progressed
from idea to first-in-human study in 12 months. Moderna has filed two
additional investigational new drug (IND) applications with the U.S.
Food & Drug Administration (FDA); one of these INDs is now open and the
other was filed in late December 2016.
“With clinical studies underway for five medicines, 332 healthy subjects
dosed thus far, and seven additional development candidates advancing to
the clinic, we have rapidly pivoted from a discovery company to a
development company with a pipeline of unusual breadth and depth.
Moderna is at an inflection point,” said Stéphane Bancel, Chief
Executive Officer of Moderna. “We’ve invested heavily in our mRNA
platform, research engine and early development engine to build the
world’s leading mRNA company. With this infrastructure in place, we are
now able to advance high-quality mRNA medicines with a breadth, speed
and scale not common in our industry. Among our 2016 highlights, we are
particularly proud that we were able to move our Zika mRNA vaccine
candidate from initial concept to clinical study in just 12 months in
response to the urgent need for a safe and effective Zika vaccine. I
want to thank the Moderna team and our partners for their significant
achievements over the past year to advance the promise of mRNA medicines
for patients.”
