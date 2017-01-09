JPM17: Secretive Moderna Finally Unveils Pipeline, Financials

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Moderna Therapeutics, a clinical stage biotechnology company that is pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) Therapeutics™ to create a new generation of transformative medicines for patients, provided a business update today at the 35th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, Calif. Moderna’s Chief Executive Officer, Stéphane Bancel, highlighted the company’s current development pipeline, which includes 12 mRNA development candidates (DCs), including vaccines and therapeutics across three therapeutic areas: infectious diseases, immuno-oncology and cardiovascular disease. Clinical studies for five of the DCs are now underway in the U.S., Europe and Australia. Among these is Moderna’s Zika mRNA vaccine, mRNA-1325, which the company progressed from idea to first-in-human study in 12 months. Moderna has filed two additional investigational new drug (IND) applications with the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA); one of these INDs is now open and the other was filed in late December 2016.

“With clinical studies underway for five medicines, 332 healthy subjects dosed thus far, and seven additional development candidates advancing to the clinic, we have rapidly pivoted from a discovery company to a development company with a pipeline of unusual breadth and depth. Moderna is at an inflection point,” said Stéphane Bancel, Chief Executive Officer of Moderna. “We’ve invested heavily in our mRNA platform, research engine and early development engine to build the world’s leading mRNA company. With this infrastructure in place, we are now able to advance high-quality mRNA medicines with a breadth, speed and scale not common in our industry. Among our 2016 highlights, we are particularly proud that we were able to move our Zika mRNA vaccine candidate from initial concept to clinical study in just 12 months in response to the urgent need for a safe and effective Zika vaccine. I want to thank the Moderna team and our partners for their significant achievements over the past year to advance the promise of mRNA medicines for patients.”

