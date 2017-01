LifeWatch Corp Withdraws From INR Market

LifeWatch AG: Withdrawal from INR market

Zug/Switzerland, January 9, 2017 - LifeWatch AG (SIX Swiss Exchange: LIFE), a leading developer and provider of medical solutions and remote diagnostic monitoring services in the digital health market, announces its decision to cease offering remote patient monitoring services in the area of INR coagulation measurement.

LifeWatch Services, Inc., the US subsidiary of LifeWatch AG, entered into a Stock Purchase Agreement (SPA) in November 2015 for the purchase of Flexlife Health, Inc., a company offering patients the ability to use web-based technology to transfer INR data and receive feedback from their physician. LifeWatch today announces its decision to withdraw from the INR market for commercial business reasons effective February 20, 2017.

The sellers of Flexlife initiated an arbitration action against LifeWatch on January 5, 2017, seeking USD 5.5 million in liquidated damages for an alleged default on the terms of the SPA. LifeWatch steadfastly denies having defaulted on the SPA and intends to vigorously defend its decision to withdraw from the INR market. LifeWatch is also exploring all options in regard to its response to the arbitration action, including bringing its own counterclaims against the sellers.



About LifeWatch AG

LifeWatch AG, headquartered in Zug and listed on SIX Swiss Exchange (LIFE), Switzerland, is a leading healthcare technology and solution company, specializing in advanced digital health systems and wireless remote diagnostic patient monitoring services. LifeWatch's services provide physicians with critical information to determine appropriate treatment and thereby improve patient outcomes. LifeWatch AG has operative subsidiaries in the United States, in Switzerland and in Israel, and is the parent company of LifeWatch Services Inc., and LifeWatch Technologies, Ltd. LifeWatch Services, Inc. is a leading U.S.-based provider of cardiac monitoring services. LifeWatch Technologies Ltd., based in Israel, is a manufacturer of wireless digital health products. For additional information, please visit www.lifewatch.com

